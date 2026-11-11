It's that time of year again: the air is getting colder, you're decorating for the holiday season, and your favorite Hallmark channel or Netflix is gearing up to serve you some cheesy, comforting Christmas movies you love to watch with the family.

But maybe this year, you want to actually write one of those.

It seems like the market for those scripts is always open, with so many streamers and cable networks trying to capitalize on the season's spirit and even release a title a night. That means they need a lot of ideas!

So, we put together a list of Hallmark-inspired ideas to help get your creative juices flowing.

Pick them, put your own creative spin on them, and run to your screenwriting software and get your masterpiece going.

Let's dive in.

100 Christmas Movie Idea Prompts 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story' Credit: Hallmark Small Town Returns & Heritage Preservation The Mistletoe Inn-heritance: A fast-paced Chicago PR exec inherits a struggling historic inn in Vermont, only to find the handyman restoring it is the childhood rival she swore off in high school. The Christmas Carousel: An antique carousel restorer returns to her small Oregon hometown to fix the town square’s 100-year-old centerpiece before Christmas Eve, partnering with the mayor’s single-dad son. Pinecone Ridge: An ambitious corporate strategist goes undercover in a quirky timber town to assess a family-owned Christmas tree farm for acquisition, but falls for the owner's son and the town's holiday charm. The General Store Christmas: When a big-box store threatens her family’s century-old general store, a big-city accountant returns home to balance the books—and finds romance with the contractor renovating the competitor. A Covered Bridge Christmas: An architect tasked with demolishing an unsafe historic covered bridge in New Hampshire must work with a passionate local historian to save it before December 25th. The Gingerbread Lighthouse: A coastal village’s Christmas lighthouse tradition is on the line when a severe storm hits; a visiting structural engineer and a local boat captain team up to keep the beacon lit. The Holly Berry Bakery: A pastry chef returns home for the holidays to save her grandmother’s bakery, entering the town’s annual bake-off alongside her high school sweetheart-turned-rival baker. Saving Santa’s Workshop: A corporate land developer is sent to buy out a town known for manufacturing handmade wooden toys, but the local shop manager shows her the true meaning of craft and community. The Clockwork Christmas: A vintage watchmaker returns home to repair the town hall clock tower before midnight on Christmas Eve, guided by the local librarian who holds the key to its history. An Evergreen Reunion: A travel writer returns home after a decade away to cover her town’s famous "12 Days of Christmas" festival, only to be partnered with the local event coordinator she left behind. Royalty & Secret Identities A Crown for Christmas Eve: An unsuspecting pastry chef from Brooklyn is hired to cater a royal holiday gala in a small European principality, catching the eye of a prince hiding his royal title. The Prince & the Poinsettia: A royal prince escapes his duties during a US press tour and gets snowed in at a small-town botanical nursery run by an independent botanist. Royally Ever After: A publicist accidentally books a vacation at a cozy chalet already occupied by a low-profile European duke trying to spend one normal Christmas away from the court. The Princess’s Holiday Swap: A stressed princess looking for a quiet break swaps homes with a small-town bookstore owner for two weeks, leading both to unexpected holiday romance. A Duke Under the Mistletoe: A stern British duke travels to a small Maine town to inspect his family’s remote estate, only to fall for the vibrant local interior decorator hired to deck the halls. Secretly Santa: A billionaire tech founder goes undercover as a volunteer at a small-town toy drive, falling for the program director who has no idea who he really is. The Christmas Heiress: An heiress must complete 10 random acts of Christmas kindness in a tiny, snowbound town to unlock her trust fund, guided by a skeptical local news reporter. Royalty in the Rockies: A princess gets lost during a ski trip in Colorado and is rescued by a local search-and-rescue ranger who doesn't recognize her. The King’s Christmas Tree: A royal landscape architect travels to a small Pacific Northwest tree farm to select the crown jewel tree for the palace, clashing with the stubborn farm owner. A Castle for Christmas: An American real estate agent is tasked with appraising a grand, historic castle in Scotland during the holiday season, clashing—then bonding—with the brooding laird. Mistaken Identity & Fake Dating The Fake Date Before Christmas: To avoid endless matchmaking from her family, a woman convinces her new neighbor to pretend to be her boyfriend for her family’s annual 5-day cabin holiday trip. Operation Mistletoe: Two rival corporate lawyers agree to fake-date through a marathon of holiday office parties to boost their chances of a double promotion. The Engagement Clause: A contract requires a young executive to be engaged to inherit her family’s Christmas tree shipping business, prompting her to make a deal with her best friend. Snowbound Stand-In: When her twin sister falls ill, a quiet archivist takes her place as the hostess of a high-profile holiday gala, aided by her sister’s charming event co-chair. Matchmaker’s Mistake: A professional matchmaker gets set up on a blind holiday date with a man she accidentally matched with her top client. The Plus-One Pact: Two single colleagues agree to be each other’s platonic Christmas wedding dates, only for real feelings to surface amidst the mistletoe. A Christmas Cover-Up: A famous pop star hiding from paparazzi in a remote mountain town agrees to pretend to be a local teacher’s boyfriend for the holidays in exchange for room and board. The Christmas Stand-in: An out-of-work actor is hired by a wealthy family to pretend to be their estranged son's successful fiancé over the holidays, but falls for the real son's grounded brother. Wrapped Up in You: A mix-up at the post office causes two strangers to receive each other's Christmas packages, leading to a series of contrived meetings and a fake-dating arrangement. Holiday Double Header: A woman accidentally promises two different suitors she'll attend their hometown Christmas celebrations, leading to an elaborate juggling act—until she finds true love in the process. Holiday Competitions & Festivals The Great Christmas Bake-Off: Two competing pastry chefs are paired together in a nationally televised holiday baking contest, finding sweetness in their fierce rivalry. Light Up the Night: Two next-door neighbors engage in an escalating Christmas light battle, only to team up when a local developer threatens to buy out their block. The Ice Sculptor’s Heart: A world-class ice sculptor returns home to judge the town festival, only to be challenged by an amateur sculptor who sculpts straight from the heart. Battle of the Gingerbreads: A traditional baker and a modern vegan pastry artist compete in the town’s high-stakes gingerbread house contest, discovering complementary recipes. The Wreath Rules: A meticulous perfectionist and an eccentric free spirit are forced to co-chair their town's prestigious annual Christmas Wreath Competition. Snowed In for the Snowman Contest: Stuck in a snowstorm during the town’s annual winterfest, two strangers team up to build the winning snowman entry. The Christmas Pageant Panic: A high-strung theater director and a laid-back elementary school coach are thrown together to co-direct the chaotic town Christmas pageant. Festival of the Pines: A festival director must work alongside her ex-fiancé to organize the town’s 50th annual tree-lighting celebration. The Holiday Decorating Dash: A home stager enters a televised Christmas interior design contest, only to be paired with a rugged carpenter who prefers rustic simplicity. Caroling for Kisses: Two rival local choir directors enter their groups into a regional holiday competition, but find harmony together behind the scenes. Magical, Time-Travel & Christmas Miracles The 12 Dates of Christmas: A woman gets trapped in a holiday time loop, repeating Christmas Eve over and over until she learns to open her heart to the right person. The Mistletoe Wish: A woman makes a throwaway wish on an antique mistletoe branch, only for every holiday wish she’s ever made to start coming true in hilarious ways. A Snow Globe Christmas: A stressed city lawyer gets magically transported inside her favorite childhood snow globe, where it's perpetually Christmas Eve, and life is simple. The Christmas Ornament: An ornament passed down for generations grants a widowed craftsman five days to see what his life would look like if he opened himself up to love again. Clockwork Christmas: An antique grandfather clock ticks backward on Christmas Eve, allowing a woman to relive the holiday season from ten years ago to fix her biggest regret. Angel on Main Street: A guardian angel in training is sent to a small town to help a struggling hardware store owner find joy, but risks her wings when she falls in love with him. The Wishing Tree: A magic wishing tree in the center of town delivers letters straight to the people who need to hear them most, reconnecting two long-lost high school sweethearts. Santa’s Secret List: A woman stumbles upon a mysterious notebook that details the secret Christmas wishes of everyone in town, partnering with a local reporter to fulfill them. A Past Life Christmas: After a hit on the head at a holiday market, a woman begins seeing visions of her small town in the 1920s, realizing the town handyman is her soulmate across eras. The Christmas Fortune Cookie: A fortune cookie from a holiday festival promises "your true love will step into the snow at midnight," sending a skeptic on a holiday quest. Stranded, Travel & Snowstorms Snowed In at the Airport: Two polar-opposite travelers get stranded at a tiny regional airport on Christmas Eve and decide to throw a festive party for their fellow passengers. The Christmas Cabin: A flight cancellation leaves a city lawyer and a rugged wilderness guide sharing the last available rustic cabin in a blizzard-bound mountain town. Delayed Departure: An ambitious executive trying to make a deal before the year ends gets stuck at a charming B&B in Vermont during a historic blizzard. The Holiday Express: Two strangers accidentally swap train tickets on a cross-country Christmas journey, leading to a frantic chase through scenic snowy towns. Stranded in Starlight: A travel blogger’s car breaks down in a secluded valley town that takes Christmas decoration to the extreme, changing her cynical views on the holiday. The Blizzard Breakdown: A mechanic helps a stranded high-fashion influencer repair her luxury vintage car, teaching her the beauty of slow-paced small-town holidays. No Room at the Inn: When every room in town is booked for the Christmas festival, a woman is offered a room in the carriage house of a handsome local carpenter. The Christmas Detour: A GPS glitch routes two road-tripping strangers into an off-the-grid mountain community that throws a week-long vintage Christmas celebration. Flight to Mistletoe: A pilot and a flight attendant grounded in a small Midwestern town work together to make Christmas special for stranded passengers. Trapped in Tinseltown: Two rivals end up trapped inside a massive department store after closing hours on Christmas Eve during a sudden ice storm. Bed & Breakfasts, Inns & Hospitality The Mistletoe Manor: A hospitality expert is brought in to audit a charming but struggling New England inn, only to fall for the warmhearted family that runs it. Check-In for Christmas: A travel critic accidentally reviews a small B&B under her real name, falling for the owner before her harsh initial draft gets published. The Christmas Lodge: After inheriting a rundown ski lodge, an urban designer must team up with the lodge's long-time head ski instructor to turn it around before the holiday rush. Suite Holiday: A hotel manager and an eccentric guest work together to save a boutique hotel’s annual Christmas Eve gala after the main event coordinator quits. A Bed & Breakfast Christmas: A woman books a quiet holiday stay at a remote inn, only to find the owner is her first love, who built the inn based on their childhood dreams. Inn Harmony: A classical musician takes a retreat at a quiet mountain inn to overcome writer’s block, finding inspiration in the owner's son, who plays acoustic guitar. The Christmas Reservation: A double-booking error forces a workaholic executive to share a luxury holiday chalet with an outdoor survivalist and his young daughter. The Holly Jolly Hotel: An assistant hotel manager fights for a promotion by planning the hotel's biggest holiday wedding ever, with help from the bride's charming brother. Winter Harbor Inn: A woman inherits half of a coastal inn from her late aunt, only to discover the other half was left to her aunt’s handsome head chef. The Fireside Inn: A romance novelist with writer's block stays at a fireside inn, where the innkeeper’s real-life holiday story inspires her next bestseller—and her heart. Career vs. Small-Town Love The Corporate Christmas: A high-powered attorney returns to her hometown to shut down a local craft distillery, but the charming head distiller shows her the value of community. Headline Holiday: An ambitious big-city journalist is assigned a fluff piece on a small town's Christmas light show, but finds a scoop—and love—with the town mayor. The Promotion Tree: A corporate climber must choose between securing a major promotion in London or staying in her hometown to save the local Christmas tree lot with her childhood friend. Architect of Christmas: An urban planner tasked with replacing a small town's central park with a shopping mall learns to appreciate community heritage from a local landscape designer. The Christmas Deal: A venture capitalist travels to a remote town to evaluate a small tech startup, falling for the founder who prioritizes work-life balance and holiday traditions. Publishing Peace: A book editor must track down a reclusive bestselling author in his remote mountain cabin to get his Christmas manuscript turned in by the deadline. Fashion & Frosting: A high-fashion designer stuck in a rustic town is tasked with designing costumes for the local winter pageant alongside a grounded local tailor. Financial Holly: A Wall Street analyst returns home to audit her family's toy manufacturing plant, clashing with the creative floor manager who believes in magic over metrics. The Art of Christmas: A museum curator travels to a small town to authenticate a rare holiday painting, falling for the local art teacher who owns it. Marketing Mistletoe: A brand strategist is hired to rebrand a traditional Christmas ornament company, but the founder's son teaches her why some traditions shouldn't change. Second Chances & High School Sweethearts The Mistletoe Promise: High school sweethearts who made a pact to meet at the town clock tower 10 years later if they were both single are unexpectedly reunited. Love, Always at Christmas: A forgotten box of unmailed Christmas love letters from high school surfaces, bringing two former best friends back into each other's lives. A Song for Christmas: A former country music duo who broke up years ago are forced to perform a holiday reunion concert in their hometown for charity. The Christmas Letter: A woman receives an anonymous holiday card with a deeply personal message, launching a search across town to find which old flame sent it. Back to Sugar Plum: A prima ballerina returning home after an injury reconnects with her former dance partner, who now runs the local community studio. The Reunion Tree: A high school class reunion held during the town’s Christmas festival forces two former rivals to co-chair the planning committee. Christmas in the Cards: A greeting card writer gets stuck in her hometown and finds inspiration after running into the ex-boyfriend who broke her heart. The Festive Fixer-Upper: A house-flipper buys her childhood dream home to renovate, only to find the lead contractor is the high school boyfriend she left behind. Second Chance Sleigh: A widow returns to her hometown Christmas tree farm and finds hope and new love with the steady, supportive family friend who helped maintain the farm. The Holiday Scrapbook: Finding a half-finished holiday scrapbook from their youth prompts two estranged friends to recreate their favorite childhood Christmas memories together. Crafts, Food & Unique Traditions The Christmas Cookie Club: A group of small-town women gathers for their annual cookie swap, helping the newest member open her heart to the town’s local veterinarian. Hot Cocoa & Heartbreak: A specialty hot chocolate shop owner fights to keep her business open against a trendy coffee chain, supported by a loyal customer who happens to be the chain owner's son. The Peppermint Patch: A candy maker trying to perfect an heirloom peppermint recipe for the holiday rush gets unexpected help from a visiting flavor chemist. The Christmas Quilt: A textile conservator restores an heirloom holiday quilt that holds clues to a multigenerational town mystery, with help from the local museum director. Fruitcake & Romance: Determined to prove that fruitcake can be delicious, an artisan baker enters a holiday food festival alongside a skeptic food critic. The Tree Farm Toast: A sommelier visits a small vineyard that specializes in spiced holiday wines and falls for the winemaker who refuses to mass-produce his product. Knitting for Two: An artisan sweater maker gets an influx of holiday orders and hires a charming newcomer to handle logistics, weaving romance into every stitch. The Christmas Bookshop: A cozy indie bookstore owner plans a 12-days-of-reading festival to save her shop, partnering with a visiting children's book illustrator. Candlelight Christmas: A chandler preparing her signature holiday candle scents works alongside a local pine farmer to source authentic natural elements. The Toymaker’s Secret: A wooden toy maker creates a special series of hand-carved puzzle boxes for Christmas, each containing a clue that leads a local schoolteacher to a surprise proposal.

Now, go get writing!