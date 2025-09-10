Christopher Guest is a master of comedic filmmaking, celebrated for his pioneering work in developing the mockumentary genre.

I still, to this day, pepper Guest character quotes into whatever situation warrants them (who wouldn't want to list a bunch of nut varieties every day?), and other lines have worked their way into broader lexicons (like "turn it up to 11").

Guest co-wrote and starred in the 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, which lampooned heavy metal bands and rock documentaries while introducing audiences to a new film genre.

Guest went on to direct a spate of satirical mockumentary films, including Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration, and Mascots.

He went off-grid for a while, but has returned for Spinal Tap II.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Now we've learned that Guest came out of retirement to reprise his role as Nigel Tufnel in the sequel.

Despite being what he calls "essentially retired" since 2016 after directing Mascots for Netflix, Guest made an exception for this project because of his love for the cast and making each other laugh.

His return was also influenced by his genuine passion for the character and the whimsical ideas connected to the role, like Nigel Tufnel's new venture as a cheese shop owner, inspired by Guest's own interest in cheese.

He told Rolling Stone Music Now, "I'm not a super ambitious person. I'm not a person that has stuff in drawers where one day I hope that people make this thing."

His career has been one of freedom and improv, where he was in creative control on his sets and describes a "comfortable" way of working. Waiting for Guffman fairly fell into his lap, as he describes it, and he went off to make it and several other classic comedies afterward.

When asked if he had anything else on his slate, he said no. He mentioned Mascots and Family Tree (for HBO), which was completely improvised, and that he enjoyed making them.

"And I thought, 'Yeah, this is fun,' but now I don't know. Now I think maybe I've done what I do. I think I did that."

Netflix offered him a development deal, but he said he didn't have an idea. Instead, he's been putting his energy into making fishing flies.

"I go hiking, and I walk in rivers, and I ski. And I do that, and I play music every single day. So I have this life, and I thought, ‘I think I really like this.’"

He also enjoys backpacking and recording music.

"I don't have an idea for a movie, and I might not ever. I don't know. I'm not saying I won't."

He's not calling it an official retirement, but there's simply not an idea that's enlivening him or piquing his interest enough to take him away from his hobbies.

"Basically [I'm] doing the things I like to do and not feeling, 'Oh, I really need—there's this idea I have, I have to do this movie.' I don't have that idea. But I do have to play music, and I do have to do these outdoor adventure things."

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is in theaters Sept. 12, 2025.

Listen to the full podcast here.

Christopher Guest on Spinal Tap's Origins and the Birth of Nigel Tufnel