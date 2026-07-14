Who is the best director working right now? One who is in their prime and who is generating must-see films for the big screen? I think there are a handful of answers to that question, but if you really dig down, I believe the consensus pick would be Christopher Nolan.

As we await the release of The Odyssey, the film glutton in me is already looking forward to what he'll do next. Many fans have wondered if Nolan is going to try another genre he has only toyed with in sequences before: horror.

Well, in an interview with Fred Asquith, Nolan revealed that he would "love" to make a horror movie, but he just hasn't found the right one yet.

Let's dive in.

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Nolan on the Horror Genre

It's so funny to root for genres from a director, because I truly just want Nolan to keep making movies that no one else is able to, because I think that drives people to the theater and makes Hollywood easier for the rest of us, because it encourages studios to take risks.

Horror is already a popular genre withal ot of greenlights, but the idea of what Nolan could do with horror at scale kind of feels exciting.

In the above interview, Nolan had this to say about the genre.

I'd love to do a horror movie. But it's all about the idea. It's all about is there a story that really compels you, and I've never found that for me, other than in other ways. There's a sense in which Oppenheimer is a horror movie. It's certainly very dark material to engage with for that long, and there are very significant elements of horror baked into The Odyssey, the original text. And so I've tried to fully embrace those, because I think it's a genre that's really essentially cinematic. It's a visceral genre. It's one where you're really trying to give the audience a feeling of what the characters are experiencing. And that's the type of filmmaking I've really enjoyed.

The Takeaway for Filmmakers

My admiration for Nolan comes from the fact that I don't think he feels the pressure to make a certain kind of movie.

The guy follows his passions and doesn't let Hoylyleod or the internet tell him what he can or cannot do.

That's the kind of artistry that I think this career demands. Don't follow trends; follow what you think you'd want in a movie, and hope it finds an audience.

Plus, I loved that he pointed out that he’s already been smuggling horror into his work for years. Oppenheimer has this element of the extinction of the human race that makes it feel like it's terrifying, plus the scary ending.

And with the coming of The Odyssey, even in the trailer, we see the visceral scares from the cyclops, among other elements.

So what's a takeaway you can apply to your own work?

If you're writing a horror script, don't start with the monster or the "gimmick." Start with the core thematic dread that speaks to you.

Get into what you're afraid of and why, and that should be the reason you chase your horror movie.

Summing It All Up

Would you want to see Christopher Nolan tackle a psychological thriller, a monster movie, or something else entirely?

Let us know your dream Nolan horror concept in the comments below!