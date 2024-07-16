Fans of comedian Conner O'Malley are familiar with his unhinged comedic screen presence and hilariously deranged man-on-the-street style specials like The Mask. Coming hot off the heels of his latest nontraditional standup special Standup Solutions(as well as an amazing bit part in I Saw the TV Glow) O'Malley somehow found time to grace us with a band new short film as well.

As you'll see below, "Coreys" follows a man named Cory who feels a little stagnant and bored with his traditional family life. He's fallen into a bit of a slump, until he starts having visions of a doppelgänger living a more exciting, vagrant life in Los Vegas. He eventually tracks down the darker version of himself, only to fuse with him, transforming the Corey's into one super Corey.

The result is just as chaotically perfect as you can expect. O'Malley typically doesn't lean toward straightforward traditional narrative structures, so it's cool to see him branch out a bit and flex his creativity so successfully with "Coreys".

Watch "Coreys" below!

Coreys

Be on the lookout for Conner O'Malley's next project, Rap World—a feature length mokumentary—currently touring the festival circuit. It's really something special.