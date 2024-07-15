As an up-and-coming editor, working on low-budget projects is normal when you’re first starting out and getting your fingers wet on some cuts. Once you get a little experience under your belt, there comes a time when you have to start advocating for yourself so that you can get paid more. The “something is better than nothing mindset” can only serve you for so long, before you start to burn out.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and editor Sofi Marshall discuss: Falling in love with editing in high school

What the indie film scene is like in New York

How to editors can make themselves more visible and less excluded

What it’s like to watch a Sundance premiere of a film you worked on

Landing the editing role on I Saw the TV Glow

What it was like to work on two different films at the same time

Sofi’s favorite tools in Adobe Premiere

Cutting the entire film remotely

Taking on too many low-budget projects at the start of her career

Knowing when to ask for more pay

