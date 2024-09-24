Following up their celebrated SP3 series of lenses released last year, Cooke is back with an expansion of their popular SP3 lenses with a new 18mm T2.4 Lens—the company’s widest SP3 lens yet.

In addition to this exciting wide-angle lens news, Cooke has also announced that they are releasing a 6-lens set with a custom hard case which should really be an ideal, high-end option for cinematographers and corporate video pros alike. Let’s take a quick look at the new lens and 6-lens set to see if these might be the right options to upgrade your cinema game.

Cooke SP3 18mm T2.4 Full-Frame Prime Lens Designed to enhance your mirrorless camera capture with some truly outstanding optical performance, the new Cooke SP3 18mm T2.4 Full-Frame Prime Lens will be the brand’s widest SP3 lens ever produced. As with previous SP3 models, this new lens is also based on the Speed Panchro lens and has been optically and mechanically optimized for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Part of a new 6-lens set, these tough (yet lightweight and compact) lenses will feature focus and iris mechanics aligned across the series, enabling quick lens changes when using matte boxes and FIZ (focus/iris/zoom) systems. Each of these new lenses in the series will match the Cooke Panchro/i Classic series, which should enable you to use the SP3 primes as a "B" or "C" camera drone or gimbal solution that complements your "A" camera footage.