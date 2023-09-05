As far as legacy camera lens companies go, there are few names more historic—or synonymous with beautiful cinematography—than Cooke Optics. For the longest time, if you wanted to unlock that pristine Cooke lens look you had to spring for an expensive lens set and an even more expensive cinema camera to shoot them.

Well, all that’s about to change.

Cooke Optics has just announced a new series of their Speed Panchro lenses which are designed specifically for use on full-frame mirrorless cameras. These SP3 lenses from Cooke are set to be some of the first, best—and still perhaps most expensive—lenses you’ll be able to use on a mirrorless camera… But man will they look cinematic!

Let’s take a look at this new line of Cooke SP3 primes and explore if they might be right to rent or buy for your projects and shoots.

Cooke Optics SP3 Prime Lenses Based on Cooke Optic’s storied “Speed Panchro” lens series, these new SP3 primes are going to be the line’s first lenses optically and mechanically optimized for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Built tough yet lightweight enough for these smaller mirrorless cameras, these SP3 primes should have the same compact lenses feature focus and iris mechanics that you’ll find aligned across the series. To be honest, you’ve probably seen Cooke lenses and their signature look across the history of film and cinematic television. With outstanding definition and resolution, plus a classic fall-off towards the frame edge the Cooke look should give even your most hum-drum shot setups an extra cinematic flair. These new SP3 primes are also set to include the proprietary Cooke Optical coatings to ensure flare control and color matching across the series.

Pricing and Availability Set to range from 25mm to 100mm, the set should fully cover your full-frame sensor with its T2.4 aperture, plus enabled for quick lens changes when using matte boxes and FIZ systems. Each lens in this series should match any other Cooke Panchro/i Classic series lenses, so these SP3 can be used as a “B” or “C” camera to complement your “A” cinema camera as well. Here are all of the lenses set to be included in this SP3 prime series:

As you can see above, each lens is set to retail at $4,500, but you can also get the full set for $21,375 here below.