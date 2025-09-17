In true “No Film School” fashion, we’re excited to share that we’ve discovered that Blackmagic Design has released an entire course load of training books covering everything you need to know about editing in DaVinci Resolve 20 on their website for free.

You can also purchase these books for roughly $50 each on Amazon, or you can download free PDFs of them directly from Blackmagic Design’s website. Yes, it might feel like schoolwork, but it’s also free and a great way to learn one of the most popular and most powerful video editing platforms currently on the market.

So, let’s get out of your way and direct you to these free DaVinci Resolve training books.