Learn Absolutely Everything You Need to Know About DaVinci Resolve 20 With These Free Training Books
Available for free on Blackmagic Design’s website, a host of DaVinci Resolve 20 training books cover absolutely everything you’d ever need to know about editing in Resolve.
In true “No Film School” fashion, we’re excited to share that we’ve discovered that Blackmagic Design has released an entire course load of training books covering everything you need to know about editing in DaVinci Resolve 20 on their website for free.
You can also purchase these books for roughly $50 each on Amazon, or you can download free PDFs of them directly from Blackmagic Design’s website. Yes, it might feel like schoolwork, but it’s also free and a great way to learn one of the most popular and most powerful video editing platforms currently on the market.
So, let’s get out of your way and direct you to these free DaVinci Resolve training books.
Free DaVinci Resolve 20 Training Books
Just announced on Blackmagic Design’s social channels, the company has released six training guides that aim to provide step-by-step instructions on how to edit, color correct, mix soundtracks, create custom visions, and pretty much do everything else you’d ever like to do in DaVinci Resolve.
The free training books range from beginner-level guides to more advanced audio and VFX editing in Fairlight and Fusion. Several of the books include multiple lesson files as well as online exams. You know, basically a full film school course.
If you’ve ever wanted to make the jump to DaVinci Resolve, or are looking to get into video editing for the first time, these honestly would be a great place to start. Just watch out, these books are massive and cover absolutely everything. So, they might take a while to get through.
You can dive into the DaVinci Resolve 20 training books on Blackmagic Design's website here.
