How’s this for a change? The AI industry has been thrown into flux as the Chinese AI company DeepSeek has announced its game-changing ChatGPT rival DeepSeek-R1.

How’s that feel, AI industry? It’s not too fun when someone else’s technology is threatening to replace your industries and careers.

Yet, while we’ll all probably be best served to wait until the dust settles on just how much DeepSeek might change things in the AI space, there are questions worth exploring as to what DeepSeek’s AI powers will ultimately look like in regard to AI video.

Will DeepSeek Create an AI Video Model? So, it stands to reason that if DeepSeek can so quickly and efficiently match OpenAI’s ChatGPT prowess, who’s to say that Sora and other popular AI video models aren’t liable to be matched here soon too? That’s basically the biggest question here that might be on any filmmaker or video professional's mind. If at all that is as we acknowledge that most of us who work in film and video have largely avoided too many AI integrations so far. Yet, with that being said, outside of the very stark generative AI video models like Sora, Veo, Pika, etc… AI is absolutely creeping into all areas of film and video production. But is AI video generation in play? According to a Fortune article, DeepSeek isn’t likely to be the only Chinese AI company to enter this AI space. So even whether or not DeepSeek is working on a Sora-rival it’s perhaps just as likely that another Chinese AI company might beat them to it.

How Will the Big AI Video Players Adapt? The better question going forward might not simply be whether will more AI companies be creating new video generative models, but rather how will the companies with the most chips in the game respond. OpenAI just announced its Stargate Project which intends to invest $500 billion over the next four years in building AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the United States. There are certainly more questions now than ever before about what that money’s being used for when compared to DeepSeek’s claims of needing just two months and under $6 million to build its AI model. Still, even if we assume close to the worst in terms of mismanagement, OpenAI, and other American AI tech companies are going to be forced to double down on their research and development to stay ahead of a now very tight competition.