From automating time-consuming tasks to sparking fresh ideas, AI is reshaping how filmmakers approach their craft.

The Adobe video team recently presented their approach to AI at Adobe MAX, highlighting the features they innovated to supplement your creative motivations and address your post-production pain points. The team also compares the difference between Assistive AI and Generative AI and how to ensure that all AI features keep you in the creative zone.

How AI Helps Remove the Tedium

Industry leaders Meagan Keane and Kylee Peña from Adobe, alongside Brian Sanford and Justin Barnes from Versus—a studio celebrated for defining the visual language of today’s most influential brands—demonstrated how AI is revolutionizing video creation and elevating creative possibilities. We invite you to check out the Super Session on the Adobe MAX website .

You’ll see how:

Generative AI Adds New Dimensions of Storytelling

AI innovations in tools like Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects are helping creators craft entirely new narratives or breathe life into existing stories. Generative AI opens doors to unprecedented levels of creative experimentation, offering limitless possibilities for visual storytelling.

Assistive AI Simplifies Complex Tasks

Imagine editing a video as effortlessly as editing a Word document. With Text-Based Editing, Adobe Premiere Pro auto-generates transcripts, enabling creators to cut and rearrange video simply by editing the text. It’s a game-changer for streamlining workflows and ensuring precision.

You will also learn how poor audio quality can detract from even the most visually stunning productions. Enhance Speech uses AI to refine dialogue recordings, eliminating noise and enhancing clarity to ensure every word resonates with your audience.



What Does AI Mean for Creators?

Integrating AI into video production tools isn’t just about saving time—it’s about expanding creative horizons. By automating repetitive tasks, creators can focus on the aspects of their work that truly inspire them. The result? More captivating content that resonates with audiences on a deeper level.

Whether you're a seasoned professional or an aspiring filmmaker, now is the time to explore how AI can elevate your craft. With tools like Premiere Pro and After Effects, and insights from industry pioneers, the future of video creation is brighter—and smarter—than ever.

Generate Video Powered by the Adobe Firefly Video Model