Speaking at a panel on “Bridging Creativity & AI: An Ethical Way Forward,” filmmaker and AI artist Paul Trillo shared some insights into what looks to be one of the first truly ethically focused AI video models to hit the market.

Released by a partnership between AI studio Asteria (of which Trillo is a strategic partner) and the AI research startup Moonvalley, this new AI video model is being dubbed “Marey” and it promises to shake up an industry that is brimming with potential, but plagued by mistrust and speculation about a dark, potentially creator-less future.

Let’s look at this new AI video model and explore just what it means to be “clean” and “ethically trained and source”, plus what it could offer to any trepidatious, but interested, filmmakers and video professionals moving forward.

Marey AI Video Model So, let’s cover the big hits right away. According to the creators, Marey was trained solely on videos that they own, have paid to license, and are in the public domain. The team behind Marey shares that they got permission for everything and did NOT scrape any of the internet to steal artists’ work—which is sadly what has been done by some companies in the past. The name comes from Etienne-Jules Marey, a tech pioneer in film and animation who, in 1882, invented the “chronophotographic gun,” a hand-cracked Gatling gun-style camera that pre-dated the Lumiere Brothers’ first camera by more than ten years. This Marey video model aims to pick up where this original innovation left off and provide filmmakers with a powerful yet ethical option for their AI video needs. Whether those be for ideation, pre-production, or content creation, it’s really up to you. Right now it is text-to-video and we will be rolling it out to select filmmakers for alpha testing. There will be significant controls coming soon that will offer new capabilities other models don't offer.

The Future of Ethical AI Content As covered in his panel discussion, AI artists and filmmakers like Paul Trillo are using AI not to replace jobs, but to help expand the tools that artists and animators have at their disposal. For example, with his Cuco music video project that Trillo directed and produced by Asteria, the company hired 20-plus artists and animators to help bring the project to life. The company further shares that not only will they never train Marey on any unapproved or scraped sources, they’ll also allow artists and creators the ability to retain their IP when working with other filmmakers or studios thanks to a process called LoRA training, which is a fine-tuning of the model but remains separate from the clean model itself. This is an option to use on a particular project that no one else has access to and was used by visual artist Paul Fores on the same Cuco project with Trillo. See on Instagram