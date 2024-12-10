How to Use AI to Edit Soundbites From Numerous Interviews Together
A look at how a new AI tool can help editors edit hours of interviews from multiple cameras together.
We’ve all been there, sitting in front of our computer ready to start an edit with hours of interviews from multiple cameras needing to cut everything down together into one story. It’s not impossible, and it can actually be quite fun, but it’s almost always a lot of work.
Whether you’re a fan of AI or not, it’s easy to see why there are innovators looking to come up with new ways to streamline the editing process. The latest is a new functionality in Eddie AI, which we’ve covered before. It has unveiled a new multifile editing feature that can intelligently combine up to five separate interviews into unified narratives through simple text prompts.
Let’s take a look at this new feature and how it could possibly work for you and your edit workflows.
Multifile AI Editing
"The storyteller wants to craft stories; they want to focus on themes and topics and storylines," explains Shamir Allibhai, co-founder and CEO. "They don’t want to be inundated with buttons and scrubbing. Eddie is for the storyteller and Eddie lets them focus on storytelling."
Instead of manually scrubbing hours of footage, users can just describe the story they want to tell, and Eddie gets to work “pushing buttons and scrubbing” behind the scenes and producing rough cuts in seconds.
However, building this new feature was far from simple.
The team had to overcome technical hurdles, particularly around processing long video files. "Large Language Models are constrained by the size of the context window and biases when more data is included as an input," says Alex Terekhov, co-founder and Chief AI Scientist.
The solution for the Eddie AI team was to develop proprietary algorithms that could handle longer videos while maintaining story coherence.
Potential Implications Video Editors
The potential implications for storytellers and video professionals are meaningful. Corporate video producers can quickly combine executive interviews. Documentary filmmakers can weave together multiple subject perspectives. Marketing teams can rapidly test different brand messaging and create stories for social media. And with export options for all major NLEs - Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro, and now Avid Media Composer - Eddie integrates seamlessly with existing workflows.
Future AI Editing Updates
This release builds on Eddie's recent AI multicam editing feature, suggesting a rapid innovation pace from the startup backed by Google’s AI fund Gradient. The Eddie team hints at more to come for those interested in these AI-powered upgrades to their video editing processes.
For now, though, this new feature does look like it will indeed save time for editors, plus offer more freedom to experiment with storytelling in ways previously impractical. The overall result is a workflow that allows editors to upload their interviews, describe the story, and then let AI handle the rest.For more info, you can check out Eddie AI here.
- Adobe’s Generative AI Video Tools Are Finally Coming to Premiere Pro ›
- You Can Now Use Runway’s AI Editor to Add a Range of Precise Camera Controls ›
- Eddie AI: ChatGPT for Video Editing ›
- Reviewing Eddie — Your Secret AI-Powered Assistant Video Editor? ›
- AI Video Editor Dreamix Brings Generated Video Closer to Reality ›
- How to Scale Video Editing With an AI Storytelling Partner ›
- The “ChatGPT for Video Editing” Tool Eddie AI Releases Automatic Multi-Cam Editing Feature ›