We’ve all been there, sitting in front of our computer ready to start an edit with hours of interviews from multiple cameras needing to cut everything down together into one story. It’s not impossible, and it can actually be quite fun, but it’s almost always a lot of work.

Whether you’re a fan of AI or not, it’s easy to see why there are innovators looking to come up with new ways to streamline the editing process. The latest is a new functionality in Eddie AI , which we’ve covered before . It has unveiled a new multifile editing feature that can intelligently combine up to five separate interviews into unified narratives through simple text prompts.

Let’s take a look at this new feature and how it could possibly work for you and your edit workflows.

Multifile AI Editing "The storyteller wants to craft stories; they want to focus on themes and topics and storylines," explains Shamir Allibhai, co-founder and CEO. "They don’t want to be inundated with buttons and scrubbing. Eddie is for the storyteller and Eddie lets them focus on storytelling." Instead of manually scrubbing hours of footage, users can just describe the story they want to tell, and Eddie gets to work “pushing buttons and scrubbing” behind the scenes and producing rough cuts in seconds. However, building this new feature was far from simple. The team had to overcome technical hurdles, particularly around processing long video files. "Large Language Models are constrained by the size of the context window and biases when more data is included as an input," says Alex Terekhov, co-founder and Chief AI Scientist. The solution for the Eddie AI team was to develop proprietary algorithms that could handle longer videos while maintaining story coherence.

Potential Implications Video Editors The potential implications for storytellers and video professionals are meaningful. Corporate video producers can quickly combine executive interviews. Documentary filmmakers can weave together multiple subject perspectives. Marketing teams can rapidly test different brand messaging and create stories for social media. And with export options for all major NLEs - Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro, and now Avid Media Composer - Eddie integrates seamlessly with existing workflows.