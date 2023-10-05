This post was written by Nadine Crocker.

Five years ago, I served tables, and now I am sitting here on the eve of my second film's release, DesperationRoad. My first film, Continue, is soon to follow. To say this has been a roller coaster to get here would be an understatement.

As they say, I wagered the house to make my first film. My husband and I took a crash course in indie filmmaking. Cassian Elwes was on my vision board for Continue, which materialized into a long friendship and now our second collaboration together. He brought me Desperation Road, and, immediately, I suggested my dream actor for the film: "Let me guess, Garrett Hedlund?" Garrett went from muse, for whom I wrote many roles, to one of my dearest friends.

Robbie Brenner was a post-it on the walls of my dream producer. Now, she's one of my dearest friends and the producer of my next films. I've always been vocal about my dreams because I've always believed them with blind faith. It's others who doubt. But I knew with my entire being. What I remind myself of is courage because confidence is overrated.



Garrett and Cassian's belief in me gave birth to Desperation Road. Mel Gibson went from being a director I revere and an actor I grew up watching to my collaborator. Alongside my incredible and breathtaking cast: Willa Fitzgerald, Ryan Hurst, Woody McClain, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Fernandez, Kat Foster, Ella Thomas, Paulina Gálvez, and Michael Milligan. The list goes on, and I am so lucky to work with every single actor in this film.

But what the hell do we do now that we have the green light?

The Process 'Desperation Road' Courtesy of Steven Squall Making the decision on what to lend your voice to is the most significant decision we make as filmmakers, it’s the vessel that will take us through our journey. The most crucial groundwork is the script, the foundation. Lean, clean, strong. Relationships, story, and an ending. You will never have enough days, time, or money. So make sure you use it wisely! Next comes my lookbook. I put my heart, soul, and vision into these decks. It shows the actors, investors, and studios what I plan to do with this opportunity! I speak from the heart and show them what makes me singular. What makes your voice and vision unique? Lean into that!

'Desperation Road' express.adobe.com Everyone talks about pre-production, but I might need to mention the months of work done in the shadows for some indie filmmakers without pay. I personally am an over-preparer. It calms my anxious nature to know that I have done everything I possibly can to succeed. To be clear on my vision and action plan for battle. Ask any member of my AD team who helped me lug my binders. My shot list, performance bible, location boards, storyboards--I carry thousands of pages of prep work around with me every day, and then often, it's so ingrained in my mind I can let it all go and move instinctually. In battle, who is in your army or foxhole is essential. (Shout out to David Goggins) Who are the collaborators you chose?



'Desperation Road' Courtesy of Steven Squall I ask: Are they people you can trust to elevate your project and operate at the highest level? If so, give them the freedom to do what they do best! Are they thoroughbreds? Don't cramp their every move; let them RUN! Guide and steer your team. I love discovering the beauty and magic, seeing something I couldn't have accounted for in my thousands of prep pages. That's the magic, the unplanned miracles. Those are the moments we've been led here to capture. Lightning in a bottle. That is why we do it. To create something with our own two hands, our spirit, a little piece of us. A picture we painted together. All of our unique strokes and styles. It's family you choose, and it only lasts in these moments. Remember to have fun, take in the moment! Desperation Road was created in 16 production days. We had daily heart attacks and moments of homesickness. We worked hard, and we all felt the magic! Sometimes you'll have to make a choice: make your film or hold on to the dream of more days? I had an extensive vision, and that vision had to change. We had two car crashes, an assault with a closed set, a minor, many locations, and a beautiful ensemble with multiple storylines. By all accounts, it was an impossible task. But my crew, actors, and I had a mission. I am so proud of what we created. It was worth every second of missed sleep and meals and lost locations. It shows what is possible when a team of misfits and transplants joins together, in support of the same dream. I want to thank my incredible crew and actors. I'd go into battle with you guys any day!



'Desperation Road' Courtesy of Steven Squall If your dreams don't terrify you, they aren't big enough. Your favorite creators prove that dreams are possible with focus, perseverance, and drive. Five years ago, I was dreaming of this. Today, I'm living my dream, writing an article for a publication I've loved to read for years. Working with people I deeply respect. I have a mission: I aim to make films that matter and stick with the audience long after they leave the theatre. I'll never give up on that dream; I've not reached the heights in which I long to go, but a hell of a lot further than where I started.



What's your mission? How is your voice going to change the world? I can't wait to see it come to fruition for you!

'Desperation Road' Courtesy of Steven Squall Desperation Road is in theaters and on-demand on October 6! It is a story of a mother desperate to provide for her child. Redemption, forgiveness, and second chances. We don't have to be our biggest mistakes, but rather our most incredible acts of kindness. This film was a labor of love! Enjoy.



