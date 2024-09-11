The world of filmmaking is full of challenges, from industry rejection to personal setbacks. Yet, for many independent filmmakers, these obstacles become opportunities for growth and perseverance.

In our latest podcast, we explore how passion, persistence, and determination can turn seemingly insurmountable odds into career-defining moments. Whether you're an aspiring filmmaker or a seasoned professional, the story of how Nadine Crocker made her mark in the industry is sure to inspire.

Nadine is a filmmaker, actor, and mental health advocate. In her latest feature, Continue, she explores her own struggles with depression and suicide. The award-winning drama tells the story of a woman who, after a failed suicide attempt, is taken to a mental institution where she finds unexpected friendships, love, and a new purpose.

Continue was released by Lionsgate during Suicide Awareness Month, garnering critical acclaim for its raw portrayal of mental health struggles. Nadine not only wrote, directed, and produced Continue, but also stars in it, bringing an intensely personal narrative to life.

Listen to our latest pod to hear how Nadine went from years of typecast and rejection to taking control of her career.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with Nadine Crocker to discuss: Being dropped by her reps shortly after having her son—and how it led her to make Continue independently.

Breaking free from being typecast and proving herself as a writer, director, and producer.

Balancing waitressing and raising a newborn while working on her first feature film.

Securing financing through personal savings and a small group of supportive investors.

Deciding to stop waiting for permission and create her own opportunities.

How Continue became a movement for mental health awareness through her nonprofit, Continue On. Continue IMDb Follow Nadine Crocker on Instagram Continue the Film on Instagram Learn more about her nonprofit

