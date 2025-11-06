The conversation around intimacy coordinators has become a defining feature of modern filmmaking. Since the role came to be after the #MeToo movement, productions across Hollywood have embraced these specialized professionals.

This position choreographs intimate scenes and advocates for actors' comfort and safety on set.

But what happens when two actors feel so secure with each other that they don't need formal coordination?

Jennifer Lawrence recently opened up about filming intimate scenes with Robert Pattinson for Lynne Ramsay's psychological drama Die My Love, and her comments have sparked fresh discussion about trust between co-stars.

Why Lawrence Didn't Want an Intimacy Coordinator

On the Las Culturistas podcast, Lawrence explained why she didn't feel she needed an intimacy coordinator for their work together (via Variety).

"We did not have one, or maybe we did," she began. It seems like they probably didn't, because she added, "I felt really safe with Rob. He is not pervy and very in love with Suki Waterhouse. We mostly were just talking about our kids and relationships."

Die My Love follows Grace, a young mother who develops postpartum depression after moving from New York to rural Montana with her partner Jackson.

The film, which premiered at Cannes and opens in theaters on Nov. 7, features several vulnerable intimate moments between Lawrence and Pattinson's characters as their relationship deteriorates, along with Grace's mental state.

Lawrence's trust in Pattinson came from their natural rapport off-camera.

She told The Hollywood Reporter that working with him was a relief. "He was very laid back, very sweet, funny. We could sit in silence together, which was very important to me."

That foundation led to their later comfort. The actors participated in team-building exercises, such as dance lessons, together before filming began, according to Deadline. By the time they reached intimate scenes, they'd already developed the kind of trust that intimacy coordinators work to facilitate.

Lawrence was candid about why this trust mattered so much.

"If there was a little bit of that, I would probably have an intimacy coordinator," she said, referring to any hint of inappropriate interest on the podcast. "A lot of male actors get offended if you don't want to fuck them, and then the punishment starts. But he was not like that, for the record."

Why Are Intimacy Coordinators Important?

Intimacy coordinators emerged as a response to real problems on film sets.

According to Intimacy Directors and Coordinators (via PBS), these professionals work as advocates, liaisons, and choreographers for scenes involving nudity, simulated sex, or other vulnerable moments. They facilitate communication and establish boundaries, essentially creating the safe environment Lawrence and Pattinson found organically.

HBO pioneered the practice in 2018, requiring intimacy coordinators for all productions with intimate scenes. Since then, shows like Bridgerton, Euphoria, and I May Destroy You have demonstrated how these professionals can enhance both safety and storytelling.

Lawrence's experience doesn't diminish the importance of intimacy coordinators. Last year, Anora star Mikey Madison caused a stir with similar comments, stating she wanted to keep scenes small and was comfortable enough with her costar to decline a coordinator.

Some saw this as irresponsible, while others felt it was a choice an actor should have the right to make. But it does come down to budget and choice on many projects.

Regardless of the choice on each production, the goal should remain ensuring everyone on set feels safe enough to do their best work. The intimacy coordinator position, when it exists, can act as a kind of HR rep, available to advocate for an actor who might feel uncomfortable bringing concerns to a director who might have more influence than they do.

For more on creating safe environments on your own sets, check out our guide to intimacy coordination.