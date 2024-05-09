The great consolidation of the industry continues as Warner Bros, in a bif to make money, will now attach Max to Disney and Hulu, creating another bundle that feels exactly like cable.

The combined content will allow purchasers to watch ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, and Warner Bros in ad-supported or ad-free plans.

The Disney and Hulu merger of last year helped both companies, with subscriptions rising. Adding Max will give more options of r adults on the platform, and allow them to have access to both Marvel and DC Superheroes on the platform. There's also the idea of live sports, which Hulu already had, and Max shows through a TNT partnership.

The move makes a ton of sense for Warner, who is trying to make as much cash as possible, as rumors swirl Zaslav could be selling the studio.

Time will tell where more consolidation goes, but as we've pointed out, this is basically cable again.

