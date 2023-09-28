The Midnight Shorts section of the Sundance Film Festival is known for creative, weird, and visually innovative horror. The 2023 lineup features short films with dark, weird, cringey stories that were created with love and intention.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with the filmmakers behind these shorts to discuss:



What each short film is about and what the stories were inspired by

Digging into our own fears about love, our bodies, the world falling around us

Taking specific topics and situations and making it relatable to the general audience

The biggest cuts that had to get made

Removing redundant scenes that embody similar meaning

How the motion of the camera translates meaning into the final cut

What it’s like to work with live animals on set

The biggest technical challenges

Divulging set secrets

Filming in random people’s apartments in NYC

