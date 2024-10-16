As we await the outcome of a potential drone ban in the United States, DJI remains committed to coming out with new and innovative drone camera offerings which are great options for those interested in aerial photography and videography.

The new DJI Air 3S is a nice new drone option which should be ideal for capturing landscapes, portraits, and other high-air images in great detail either day or night. This dual-camera drone features a 1-inch-CMOS primary camera and a 70mm medium telecamera, each with up to 14 stops of dynamic range.

Let’s take a look at this new dual-camera drone and hone in on its aerial video capabilities.

The New DJI Air 3S As mentioned above, the new DJI Air 3S will feature a 1-inch CMOS camera along with a quite impressive 70mm telecamera. “The DJI Air 3S takes our Air Series to new heights by offering professional features like dual primary cameras and omnidirectional obstacle sensing while retaining its light weight of just 724g for boundless freedom and flexibility. The Air 3S is the perfect all-rounder for travel photography - capturing all your special moments during vacation while also providing safety and security if operating at night.” — Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI. The drone will also feature some new nightscape obstacle sensing and precise next-gen Smart RTH (Return-to-Home) features which should help ensure effortless peace of mind for aerial videographers to safely capture perfect cinematic photography and videography at night.

Advanced Video Recording The Air 3S's dual cameras are set to improve on the 10-bit and ISO image quality of previous models like the current DJI Mavic 3 Pro and should help with capturing both photos and videos. Even in a normal color mode the DJI Air 3S will be able to record 10-bit video using H.265 encoding, deliver refined color performance, and offer greater flexibility in post. The Air 3S will see the maximum ISO raised to 12,800 and will feature D-Log M and HLG color modes where the maximum ISO will be raised to 3,200—overall allowing for greater brightness and more details in urban night scenes. Here are some of the specs on the dual cameras: Primary 50MP, 1-inch-CMOS camera and 24mm lens supports 4K/60fps HDR and 4K/120fps video recording as well as 10-bit D-Log M color mode. This large sensor, enhanced by advanced image-processing technology and intelligent algorithms, preserves even minuscule details in low-light conditions such as sunsets and nightscapes.

A secondary 70mm medium telecamera with a 3x optical zoom excels at portrait and vehicle shots, offering compressed depth of field to highlight any subject with a bolder, more cinematic look. With its 48MP 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, this camera supports the same video specs and color modes as the primary camera. This ensures visually consistent footage for streamlined post-processing. When you compare the Air 3S with the previous-generation DJI Air 3, this new DJI Air 3S will have an advanced video encoding compression algorithm at its core which should reduce video file sizes by over 30% with the promise of not compromising image quality and also saving valuable storage space for creators.

Price and Availability Here is a full list of the new features included with the DJI Air 3S: 45-Min Max Flight Time: With up to 45 minutes of flight time1, the Air 3S offers adequate time to scout locations, compose, capture cinematic shots, and repeat.

10-bit O4 Video Transmission: Powered by DJI O4 HD video transmission technology, the Air 3S delivers 10-bit video transmission at 1080p/60fps over distances of up to 20 kilometers.

42-GB Built-in Storage: Setting a new standard, the Air 3S allows creators to film without needing to deal with microSD cards.

Off-State QuickTransfer: Files can be sent from the Air 3S to a smartphone even when the drone is powered off. Transfers to a computer can also be done with the drone powered off by simply connecting Air 3S via a compatible USB cable.

Charging Hub with Power Accumulation1: The Charging Hub supports PD fast charging and a power accumulation function, allowing users to transfer the remaining power of multiple low-power batteries into the battery with the highest remaining power1.

Data Protection: Local Data Mode acts like “airplane mode” on the phone by completely disconnecting the DJI Air 3S from the internet, ensuring all data stays only in the drone.