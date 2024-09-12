DJI Drone Ban Passes House and Moves One Step Closer to Fruition
A look at the latest movement on the Counter CCP Drones Act and how it might affect DJI drones in the United States.
As we’ve been following over the past several months, a de facto DJI drone ban continues its way through the US government system as the Countering CCP Drones Act has now officially passed a vote in the House of Representatives and is now on its way to the Senate.
Of course, this doesn’t mean that any DJI drone ban is certainly going into effect today or tomorrow for sure, but the potential ban is moving closer to reality if passes the Senate and is signed into law by the President.
Let’s take a look at the latest state of this potential drone ban and how DJI is planning to fight to keep its drones flying in the US.
DJI Drone Ban Moves to Senate
As the likes of PetaPixel and DroneLife have pointed out, the impacts of a potential DJI drone ban stretch much further than just hobbyists and aerial videographers. DJI drones are used for a wide variety of purposes and even assist first responders like fire, police, and search and rescue teams.
And as we often see with these bills there are still, hopefully, several opportunities for things to be changed, amended, or defeated resulting in DJI drones still being able to operate in the US. Still, this is a concerning step forward for what is currently set to be a de facto ban on DJI drones—leaving drone videographers and DJI users understandably a bit concerned.
For more info feel free to follow DJI’s social channels as the company has been posting regular updates as well as sharing links to make your voice heard on the matter.
