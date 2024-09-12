As we’ve been following over the past several months , a de facto DJI drone ban continues its way through the US government system as the Countering CCP Drones Act has now officially passed a vote in the House of Representatives and is now on its way to the Senate.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that any DJI drone ban is certainly going into effect today or tomorrow for sure, but the potential ban is moving closer to reality if passes the Senate and is signed into law by the President.

Let’s take a look at the latest state of this potential drone ban and how DJI is planning to fight to keep its drones flying in the US.