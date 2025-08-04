While production of the DJI Focus officially ended over five years ago in July of 2020, DJI had been continuing to support the company’s wireless handheld focus control system because it was still quite popular with several pro-level aerial cinematographers.

Yet, all good things must come to an end, I guess, as DJI has just announced that it will officially suspend service and support for the DJI Focus beginning in September of this year. Here’s what you need to know about this change and a quick look back at the DJI Focus’ legacy.

DJI Focus Support to End Debuted back in 2016, the DJI Focus was a wireless handheld focus control system that was designed for higher-end, pro-level drone pilots. The DJI Focus was a popular option to pair with the DJI Inspire 2, which was a top option for those looking for high-quality aerial cinematography thanks to the Inspire 2’s X5 camera. The DJI Focus was a great option for those looking to make remote adjustments to focus and aperture while the drone was in flight. The Focus also worked well with many DJI Ronin gimbal options over the years and could be used to make specific shot adjustments from up to 100 meters away.