DJI Announces it is Officially Ending Service to Its Popular Wireless Handheld Focus Control System
Service for the DJI Focus is set to be wound down beginning September 1st, 2025, as DJI is ending support for its popular wireless handheld focus control system.
While production of the DJI Focus officially ended over five years ago in July of 2020, DJI had been continuing to support the company’s wireless handheld focus control system because it was still quite popular with several pro-level aerial cinematographers.
Yet, all good things must come to an end, I guess, as DJI has just announced that it will officially suspend service and support for the DJI Focus beginning in September of this year. Here’s what you need to know about this change and a quick look back at the DJI Focus’ legacy.
DJI Focus Support to End
Debuted back in 2016, the DJI Focus was a wireless handheld focus control system that was designed for higher-end, pro-level drone pilots. The DJI Focus was a popular option to pair with the DJI Inspire 2, which was a top option for those looking for high-quality aerial cinematography thanks to the Inspire 2’s X5 camera.
The DJI Focus was a great option for those looking to make remote adjustments to focus and aperture while the drone was in flight. The Focus also worked well with many DJI Ronin gimbal options over the years and could be used to make specific shot adjustments from up to 100 meters away.
Statement from DJI
As mentioned above, the DJI Focus has been out of production for quite some time, so this isn’t hugely surprising news to hear. Still, it’s a notable end to a popular product that had quite a legacy. Here’s a quote from DJI:
Because electronic products are affected by technological developments and changes in usage requirements, each generation of products has a fixed life cycle. DJI regularly optimizes resource allocations to promote the development and application of new products and technologies. — DJI
Starting in September, DJI will no longer provide any new updates or support for the DJI Focus. If you own or use one regularly, you’ll probably be fine to keep doing so for a bit, but if any issues come up, you might want to start looking at new options.
