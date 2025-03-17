Tidy Up Your DJI Rig with These U-Shaped Cables

With the tagline of helping to make DJI “Pro” again, these new U-Shape USB-C Cables from Ignite Digi are aiming to level up one area in which DJI systems can be a bit lacking. In the age of USB-C-connected accessories, it makes sense for pro-users to want pro-grade quality, so it’s nice to see this option present itself and be helpful for a wide variety of DJI products and workflows.

Let’s take a look at these new Ignite Digi U-Shape USB-C cables and explore which DJI grips, gimbals, and Focus Pro systems they’ll be compatible with, plus how you can use them to bring a more robust connector, something more low profile, and offer more length choices for gimbal and handheld shooting.

Ignite Digi U-Shape USB-C Cables CREDIT: Ignite Digi Designed to simply help improve your rigs, these custom Ignite Digi U-Shape USB-C cables feature over-molded connectors that can firmly click into your DJI Focus Pro Motors. The snug fit and optimized twist will help minimize strain and eliminate coiling, which can be quite frustrating on pro sets. These cables also won’t get in the way of the gimbal cages of DJI products like the Ronin 2 and MōVI Pro thanks to their low profile design, which should further make for faster Quick Mode Changes and easier balancing overall. As an upgrade that offers a more robust connector, a lower profile, and more length choices, these Ignite Digi U-Shape USB-C cables are designed to work with a wide range of DJI products also including the DJI Focus Pro motors, Focus Pro LiDAR, Focus Pro Grip, RS gimbals, and Tilta Nucleus Nano II motors.