Tidy Up Your DJI Rig with These U-Shaped Cables
Let’s look at these new low-profile and flexible U-shaped USB-C Cables designed by Ignite Digi and what they can offer to your DJI products and workflows.
With the tagline of helping to make DJI “Pro” again, these new U-Shape USB-C Cables from Ignite Digi are aiming to level up one area in which DJI systems can be a bit lacking. In the age of USB-C-connected accessories, it makes sense for pro-users to want pro-grade quality, so it’s nice to see this option present itself and be helpful for a wide variety of DJI products and workflows.
Let’s take a look at these new Ignite Digi U-Shape USB-C cables and explore which DJI grips, gimbals, and Focus Pro systems they’ll be compatible with, plus how you can use them to bring a more robust connector, something more low profile, and offer more length choices for gimbal and handheld shooting.
Ignite Digi U-Shape USB-C Cables
CREDIT: Ignite Digi
Designed to simply help improve your rigs, these custom Ignite Digi U-Shape USB-C cables feature over-molded connectors that can firmly click into your DJI Focus Pro Motors. The snug fit and optimized twist will help minimize strain and eliminate coiling, which can be quite frustrating on pro sets.
These cables also won’t get in the way of the gimbal cages of DJI products like the Ronin 2 and MōVI Pro thanks to their low profile design, which should further make for faster Quick Mode Changes and easier balancing overall.
As an upgrade that offers a more robust connector, a lower profile, and more length choices, these Ignite Digi U-Shape USB-C cables are designed to work with a wide range of DJI products also including the DJI Focus Pro motors, Focus Pro LiDAR, Focus Pro Grip, RS gimbals, and Tilta Nucleus Nano II motors.
Compatible DJI Products
CREDIT: Ignite Digi
Overall, these Ignite Digi U-Shape USB-C cables will be compatible with the following DJI products:
- DJI Focus Pro Grip
- DJI Focus Pro LiDAR
- DJI Focus Pro FIZ motor
- DJI RS4 Pro
- DJI RS4
- DJI RS4 Mini
- DJI RS3 Pro
- DJI RS3
- DJI RS3 Mini
- DJI RS2
- Tilta Nucleus Nano II FIZ motor
- Breakout for Tilta Nucleus Nano II
If you’re interested in checking these Ignite Digi U-Shape USB-C cables out yourself, you can explore more on Ignite Digi’s website here—as well as explore purchase options in three different starter packs which offer different lengths and combos ranging in price from $69 to $71.
- DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Gets New Med-Telephoto Mode and Other Improvements ›
- The Wait is Over: Meet DJI’s New Smartphone Gimbals Osmo Mobile 7 and 7P ›
- DJI Takes Notes From Sony To Make the Ronin 4D Flex w/ ProRes RAW ›
- Field Test: Ronin 2 is a High-End Gimbal That is Surprisingly Easy to Use ›
- DJI RS 3 Gimbal Stabilizer Combo is Now Only $399 ›
- Increase Your Power Capacity With DJI’s Latest Power Expansion Battery ›
- Get 6 Feet of Extension for DJI Osmo's Most Dangerous Shots ›