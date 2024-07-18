While DJI might still be focusing on its legal battles with the US government to keep its drones in the air , the company doesn't rest when it comes to diversifying its film and video gear offerings. DJI unveiled its new SDR Transmission system which should bring an innovative new way to send wireless video to your external displays.

Using SDR (Software Defined Radio) technology that is both reliable and useful, this wireless video transmission system should offer a more budget-friendly option for film and video pros looking for the best wireless video options for their projects.

Let’s take a look at this new technology and explore how it could help you with your sets.

DJI SDR Transmission Designed for film and video pros who are filming on small-to-medium-sized sets, this new DJI SDR Transmission system should offer everything you need for stable, high-quality video transmission. Available as either just a receiver or a transmitter, the complete system comprises an SDR transmitter for your camera rig and a receiver for an optional monitor or tablet. The combo uses DJI’s proprietary SDR (Software Defined Radio) technology and can send footage at up to 1080p60 quality over three frequencies: DFS, 2.4 GHz, and 5.8 GHz. And, when combined with automatic frequency hopping, this signal is engineered for high penetration and long distances of up to 1.9 miles. When faced with crowded sets and dense architecture, this combo is a much more reliable option than some conventional consumer Wi-Fi solutions.

Price and Availability As mentioned above, there are multiple elements to this SDR Transmission system which are available individually, or as a combo. Check out the specs and pricing for below. Complete Receiver/Transmitter System

SDR Tri-Bandwidth Technology

DFS, 2.4 & 5.8 GHz with Auto Hopping

Up to 1080p60 Resolution

Range of up to 1.9 Miles

Broadcast & Control Modes

Ronin Compatible

HDMI, SDI, and USB-C Connections

High Bit Rate up to 20 Mb/s

35ms Low Latency