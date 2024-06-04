Following up on their successful efforts to pass a TikTok ban, U.S. legislators apparently have their sites next on the drone industry, and DJI in particular, the brand warns on recent social media posts. If you haven’t been following this story, this might come as both a surprise, as well as an empty threat.

But, coming from DJI’s recent messaging surrounding this topic, it appears that the Chinese-based drone technology company is quite worried that Congress could indeed pass legislation that could impact its ability to operate in the United States—and could so as early as June of this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about this DJI drone news and how you might want to prepare to adjust accordingly if needed.

DJI Drones in the Crosshairs See on Instagram If you’re already a DJI drone owner or at least an occasional user, you might also follow the brand on social media—which means you might have seen a recent post from the brand that warns of this expected move against DJI by the U.S. Congress. Here’s the full message from DJI’s official accounts: A bill against DJI is expected to move in the U.S. Congress in June, which would impact U.S. operators‘ access to DJI drones. This applies to recreational, commercial, and government use.

If DJI’s FCC authorizations are revoked, U.S. operators would no longer be able to access new DJI drones, and their existing drone fleets may even need to be grounded.

This bill is based on inaccurate claims and contradicts a technology-based policy approach that would raise the bar on drone security overall. — DJI

The post ends with the brand urging its audience to take action by supporting the Drone Advocacy Alliance , which further outlines ways for DJI drone supporters to contact their local representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives.