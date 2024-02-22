We’re going to file this in the department of “news we’d never thought we’d have to share,” but it’s been brought to our attention that many iPhone owners (and a surprising amount of iPhone filmmakers and videographers) still seem to think that it’s a good idea to put their wet iPhones into a bag of rice to help dry them out.

First off, what are you doing with wet iPhones in the first place? And, second off, how does this even make sense?

Sadly, over the years even Google results have shared this same old wives’ tale, so we get the confusion. But recent support documents from Apple are here to shut down this misguided notion.

Don’t Use Rice to Dry Your iPhones Again, we don’t feel like we have to say this, because it kind of seems obvious, but just don’t do this. Yes, the logic might be (kind of) sound as uncooked rice does absorb liquid and moisture. But rice also leaves behind small particles, which actually could be more damaging to your smartphones than the water itself. According to Apple’s support documents, the company explicitly shares the following advice: “Don’t put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone.” Furthermore, Apple reiterates that you also shouldn’t try to “dry out” your wet iPhones with any sort of external heat, whether that be something like a hair dryer, or—worse yet—please don’t put your smartphones in the oven or microwave to dry them out either.

How to Dry Out Your Wet iPhones If you do find yourself out shooting video with your iPhone and it happens to get wet (like, wetter than you’d like outside of rain or mist), then Apple does provide some recommended tricks to help dry it out and avoid any issues from the liquid. You might have also seen your iPhone give off a liquid-detection alert if your iPhone is wet when it connects to a Lightning or USB-C cable or accessory that could potentially cause problems due to liquids in the connector.