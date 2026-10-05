It's hard to believe that the James Bond franchise started 64 years ago with 1962's Dr. No. As a James Bond fan, I've loved rewatching these movies over the years.

These movies have always been binge-watches for me. I start with one, and then suddenly I'm five deep in the world of spies.

Along the way, there are many lines like "Bond. James Bond," that ring out as defining moments. But today, I wanted to look at one of James's quips from the original Dr. No that I think set us up for this snarky, dry character we've never left.

Let's dive in.

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The Scene in Question

What I love about the first James Bond movie is that it's not quite sure of its tropes yet. So you get these scenes that are like forming an opinion about Bond for the audience and an expectation later.

For example, the line I want to talk about is in the scene where Bond has been captured by Dr. No.

And you know, when Bond is captured, he and the villain have to have a memorable back-and-forth so you can hear their worldview and we can analyze it.

So for this one, Bond and Honey Rider (Ursula Andress) are dinner guests of the mysterious Dr. Julius No (Joseph Wiseman). We get the introduction of the fabulous lair that's a little over the top, and even some of the sociopolitical unrest of the Cold War mixed into conversation.

Dr. No calmly explains his alignment with SPECTRE (Special Executive for Counter-intelligence, Terrorism, Revenge and Extortion), and talks about how they make money and lots of other exposition.

But while this happens, Bond just takes it all in and makes this personal judgment on Dr. No that stings him right where it hurts. Connery swigs his wine, leans in, and hits him with the truth

"Minnows pretending they're whales. Just like you on this island, Dr. No."

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What The Quote Means

Now, this is a supervillain who has put so much effort into capturing a spy and then letting him know he's in total control.

Bond's words function to let the good doctor know that Bond doesn't consider him an adversary at all.

This is just another bad guy in a world of really bad guys, and taking him out will be light work.

The truth is, Dr. No desperately craves respect and fear. That's why he has his lair and his fish and his god-complex. Bond sees all this but cuts right to this man's weakness.

Bond implies Dr. No is insignificant, and the whole world of the guy crumbles.

What makes the line so uniquely Bond is the delivery.

To me, Sean Connery is the best Bond because he did a ton of things that everyone else copied. And his diction and the way he gives dry remarks became trademarks of the character.

It’s an insult that reframes the entire power dynamic of the scene, and it shows so much about the characters in the scene, and it's what every Bond movie does after — it gives him time to emasculate the villain and win over the audience again.

Summing It All Up

This single exchange in Dr. No established the template for James Bond for decades, and we've even seen it subverted in Skyfall when James Bond bumps into a villain who is okay being hurt by these kinds of insults. He actually gets off on it.

Anyway, this is the start of all of it and shows that writing a great character can create a legacy that lasts.