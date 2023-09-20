DZOFilm has been a lens maker that has slowly grown into a company to watch. With the initial release of their affordable VESPID Primes and Pictor Zoom, it seemed DZOFilm was content with staying in the budget market.

Yet, the company continues to grow into more niche markets, and with that comes more lens options for filmmakers and a higher price tag.

The DZOFilm PAVO 2x Anamorphics are the company's latest offering and the first set of anamorphic primes, aiming to compete with the likes of Atlas and Laowa.

Squeeze Me Twice While other squeeze factors have become popular with anamorphic lens makers, 2x anamorphic glass was always the staple when shooting film. When shooting using a 4:3 sensor, a 2x anamorphic lens offered a standard widescreen aspect ratio of 2.39:1 when desqueezed. But crafting such glass is expensive, which leads to many manufacturers staying with 1.33x, 1.5x, and more recently, 1.8x lenses. The DZOFilm Pavo anamorphics are lenses that live in that traditional cinema staple of 2x. They cover Super 35 sensors out of the box but can utilize the DZOFilm Marlin 1.6x Expander (made for the Pictor zooms) to cover a full-frame sensor. The initial set includes six lenses in total in either PL or EF mount. A 28mm, 32mm, 40mm, 55mm, and 75mm, which all open to T2.1, and a 100mm with an aperture of T2.4.

What makes these lenses an attractive choice is their build and weight. Lenses weigh between 1.2 and 1.6 kg and offer a front diameter of 95mm, making them versatile enough to put on a studio camera or fly on a Steadicam. The brave among you may even consider using a drone. And when you want to get close to your subject, the 0.4m (or 1.3 feet) close focus distance will get you surprisingly close for an anamorphic lens.

A compact anamorphic prime you can throw on your shoulder. DZOFilm

It's All About Flare Taking cues from other lens manufacturers on the market, the new DZOFilm Pavo anamorphic offers a choice between blue or neutral horizontal flare colors. On the other end of the spectrum, the build quality looks solid with a dark gray exterior design. The entire set, or individual lenses, are now available for pre-order at an eye-watering price of $30,999 for the six-lens package, or $5,499 for a single. A sample from the blue fare edition. DZOFilm

Is This Lens For You? 2x anamorphic lenses at a reasonable price and far and few in between. And we're not evening including the Pavo's. Sure, you can spend around $2,000 to $3,000 and get a lens with a smaller squeeze factor from Sirui and Great Joy, and then add an additional anamorphic adapter to get 2x, but you'll have a heavier rig with added failure points. Dedicated 2x glass will cost you a minimum of $5,000 for the more affordable options and over $10,000 when you look at more established companies. And that's per lens! 1.8x Anamorphic from Great Joy Great Joy

DZOFilm PAVO 2x Anamorphics (6-Lens Set) Designed to cover the Super35 sensor of cine-style cameras, the DZOFilm PAVO T2.1 2x Anamorphics include six focal lengths, each with a maximum aperture of T2.1 and a 2x squeeze factor, thus achieving what is commonly referred to as “true” anamorphic imaging with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio and boasting exceptional “waterfall” bokeh and elegant blue horizontal flares. Yaroslav Altunin $30,999 Buy Now Designed to cover the Super35 sensor of cine-style cameras, the DZOFilm PAVO T2.1 2x Anamorphics include six focal lengths, each with a maximum aperture of T2.1 and a 2x squeeze factor, thus achieving what is commonly referred to as “true” anamorphic imaging with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio and boasting exceptional “waterfall” bokeh and elegant blue horizontal flares.

For their price, the DZOFilm PAVO 2x Anamorphics feel like a rental for most and a luxury for owner-operators. But that doesn't mean they won't be a great asset on set. While the lenses have to be battle-tested on set, our initial thought is that seeing more competition is great for the market.



