Editfest is ready for a second round! The 30-day editing competition is back for a second round in one year.

Check it out here!

If you missed out on the summer competition or you’re just itching for another creative challenge, now’s your chance. Filmsupply is once again opening up its world-class library of footage and challenging you to cut a masterpiece.

The stakes are as high as ever, with a prize pool of over $70,000 in grants and gear on the line and the opportunity to get your work in front of a panel of industry-leading judges.

It’s time to put your storytelling skills to the test. May the best cuts win!

Choose Your Challenge: The Categories

The competition is broken down into three distinct creative briefs. You can enter one, two, or all three. Your mission is to take the provided footage and create a stunning piece that nails the objective for your chosen category.

Title Sequence

This is the art of the hook. A great title sequence is more than just credits—it’s a prologue, a tone-setter, and a promise to the audience. It has to grab you by the collar and refuse to let go. The goal here is simple but incredibly difficult: create a title sequence that’s impossible to skip.

For inspiration, check out the Summer 2025 winner, I See Monsters.





Advertisement

Every great ad tells a story that solves a problem. It finds a human truth and connects it to a product. Whether you're selling a luxury car or a can of beans, your edit needs to find that emotional core and present it in a way that compels action. You need to show the audience you have exactly what they’re looking for.

See how it’s done in the Summer 2025 winner, Red Beetle.

Trailer

Cutting a trailer is a delicate dance. You have to reveal the world, the conflict, and the stakes without giving away the entire plot. It requires rhythm, restraint, and a deep understanding of audience psychology. How do you condense a universe of story into 60 seconds of pure, unadulterated hype?

Get hyped by watching the Summer 2025 winner, FINS.

Get Seen by the Pros: The Judges

What’s the point of making great work if no one sees it? Editfest solves that by putting your edit in front of a panel of 14 industry-leading creatives. These aren't just random names; they are seasoned professionals who know what makes an edit sing.

Submissions will be scored on four key criteria:

Creativity: Is the concept fresh and original?

Is the concept fresh and original? Craft: How strong are the technical aspects of the edit?

How strong are the technical aspects of the edit? Storytelling: Does it evoke emotion and tell a clear story?

Does it evoke emotion and tell a clear story? Song Use: How well is music integrated to enhance the narrative?

You can learn more about this year’s incredible lineup of Editfest judges here.

The Loot: What You Can Win

Let’s talk prizes. The winners of Best Title Sequence, Best Advertisement, Best Trailer, and the People’s Choice award will split a massive prize pool valued at over $70,000.

Here’s a look at what the winners will take home:

The Prizes

Fall 2025’s Editfest winners—Best Title Sequence, Best Advertisement, Best Narrative, and People’s Choice—will split over $70K in film grants, high-end filmmaking tools, and creative assets.

Title Sequence

$15,000 Filmsupply Grant

$2,000 Filmsupply Credit

Musicbed Small Business Subscription

1-Year Saturation.io Producer Membership

3-Year Dehancer Subscription

aescripts + aeplugins BeatEdit 2 for Premiere Pro, Depth Scanner 2, and AI Color Match Pro

FilmConvert Nitrate

Knights of the Editing Table Excalibur Package

BorisFX Suite

Advertisement

$15,000 Filmsupply Grant

$2,000 Filmsupply Credit

Musicbed Small Business Subscription

1-Year Saturation.io Producer Membership

3-Year Dehancer Subscription

aescripts + aeplugins BeatEdit 2 for Premiere Pro, Depth Scanner 2, and AI Color Match Pro

FilmConvert Cinematch

Knights of the Editing Table Excalibur Package

BorisFX Suite

Trailer

$15,000 Filmsupply Grant

$2,000 Filmsupply Credit

Musicbed Small Business Subscription

1-Year Saturation.io Producer Membership

3-Year Dehancer Subscription

aescripts + aeplugins BeatEdit 2 for Premiere Pro, Depth Scanner 2, and AI Color Match Pro

FilmConvert Nitrate

Knights of the Editing Table Excalibur Package

BorisFX Suite

People’s Choice

$2,000 Filmsupply Credit

Musicbed Small Business Subscription

1-Year Saturation.io Producer Membership

3-Year Dehancer Subscription

aescripts + aeplugins BeatEdit 2 for Premiere Pro, Depth Scanner 2, and AI Color Match Pro

FilmConvert Cinematch

Knights of the Editing Table Quiver Package

BorisFX Suite

Here's How to Enter

Your 30-day window is officially open. This is more than just a competition; it’s a chance to build your reel, challenge yourself creatively, and connect with a global community of filmmakers.

Submissions open on September 16, 2025, and close on October 14, 2025, at 12:00 PM (noon) CDT.

Head over to the official Editfest site to download the Starter Kit. It has everything you need to get started, including footage, music, and the full creative brief.

Good luck, and happy editing!