I'm not sure I knew until recently what a powerhouse Elaine May was during the Hollywood Renaissance of the '60s, '70s, and '80s. She is a writer, director, and actor who has had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry.

May rose to fame in the 1950s alongside Mike Nichols for their improvisational comedy routines, marked by their sharp wit and ability to dissect the human condition.

Her transition into film saw her directing groundbreaking comedies like A New Leaf (1971) and TheHeartbreak Kid (1972). Despite facing critical and commercial challenges with projects like Ishtar (1987), May is revered for her fearless, uncompromising approach to filmmaking.

Her legacy is one of a true pioneer in comedy and filmmaking, celebrated for her sharp wit, uncompromising vision, and ability to make audiences laugh while reflecting on the complexities of life.



Check out this interview with TCM, and let's talk after!

Elaine May Chats About Her Comedy, Acting, and Directing Careers In this enthralling interview, Elaine May discusses her career with Julian Schlossberg. She covers her early career at The Compass, a comedy improv group at the University of Chicago. She talks about how she met Mike Nichols, another member of the Compass, and how they decided to move to New York together. May and Nichols were one of the most successful comedy teams in history. They were known for their sharp wit, their ability to make each other laugh, and their willingness to take risks. Their work helped to shape the course of American comedy, and they continue to be an inspiration to comedians and actors today. The parts I loved about this interview were when May discussed her writing process and her experience directing her first movie, New Leaf. It was fun to hear what it was like for her to take on the movie and deal with bigger actors, as a first timer. From there, it was interesting hearing May discuss the lessons she learned, that she would take with her on movies likeMikey and Nicky, Ishtar, The Birdcage, and Primary Colors. I enjoyed the bit about Primary Colors, where May said the book "does not lend itself to a movie" because it is a complex story that is difficult to capture in a two-hour film. She says that she struggled to find a way to structure the story and keep all of the important details from the book. May won the British Academy Film Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for her work on the film, so it all worked out in the end.

Let me know your favorite parts in the comments.