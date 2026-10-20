While it may seem like a small addition to your filmmaking or content creation workflow, a solid microphone can greatly improve your audio recording. Sure, smartphones and cameras have decent built-in mics these days, but once you’ve used audio gear tailored for audio, and not video, you’ll never want to go back.

The trick is finding the right system that works for you. And luckily, if you have different recording needs, even on a budget, there are options. This new Elgato Wave Go wireless microphone system offers plenty of versatility, and it retails for under $100. Let’s check it out.





The Elgato Wave Go Wireless Microphone System A pretty simple yet versatile solution for audio recording, this new Wave Go from Elgato works as one wireless microphone, but with two ways to use it: clip-on and handheld, for your mobile device or laptop when recording interviews, podcasts, and livestreams. It achieves this versatility with a USB-C plug-in receiver unit, a clip-on transmitter with a built-in microphone, and a Smart Handle that turns the transmitter into a handheld mic. The unit comes with a charging case too, so you can store and recharge it easily, plus the transmitter can also be attached to your subject via a magnetic clip or plate, which can then deliver broadcast-quality audio to your receiver from up to 32.8' away via 2.4 GHz.

Price and Availability Overall, this is a solid wireless microphone system that stands out for its flexibility in different shooting situations and its decently low price point. If you’d like to learn more, here are the full specs and purchase options. For Live Streaming & Content Creation

USB-C Plug-In Receiver

Clip-On Transmitter with Built-In Mic

32.8' Transmission Range

Smart Handle Turns Transmitter Handheld

Adjust Gain & Noise Suppression via App

8-Hour Battery Life, Charging Case