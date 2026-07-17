This New Stream Deck Plug-In is Set to Allow Easy Access to Audio-Technica 20 Series USB Microphones
A new plugin for the Elgato Stream Deck is here, designed to provide streamlined control of Audio-Technica 20 Series USB microphones for all types of streamers, content creators, and audio professionals.
Audio-Technica has announced a new 20 Series Control Application, set to serve as a Stream Deck plug-in that aims to provide streamlined control of compatible Audio-Technica USB microphones directly from Elgato Stream Deck devices.
A solution designed specifically for the broader mix of streamers, podcasters, gamers, audio production professionals, and the growing space of hybrid content creators, this new application should deliver fast, easy access to essential microone functions through the Stream Deck’s customizable keys, dials, and foot pedals.
Here’s what you need to know about this new plug-in application and how it could help you streamline your projects.
Audio-Technica 20 Series USB Microphone Control Application for Elgato Stream Deck
Credit: Audio-Technica
Designed to be compatible with a range of Audio-Technica USB microphones, this new 20 Series Control Application aims to allow a ton of helpful workflow features and improvements available, including the ability to mute and unmute microphones instantly, adjust microphone input levels, and, even control Automatic Gain Control (AGC) and Noise Reduction (NR) functions directly from the Stream Deck interface with specific USB microphone models.
“The way creators produce content today continues to evolve rapidly, and users are increasingly looking for streamlined, customizable workflows that allow them to stay focused on creativity instead of managing technical settings. The 20 Series Control Application gives users immediate, intuitive access to critical microphone controls directly from the Stream Deck platform, helping creators, streamers, gamers and production professionals work more efficiently while maintaining consistent, professional-quality audio.” - Matt Markgraf, Audio-Technica Global Strategic Partnerships and Alliance Manager.
The plug-in is designed for easy integration with the Elgato Stream Deck ecosystem, accessible via a simple drag-and-drop configuration that lets users assign controls to specific keys, dials, or foot pedals and further customize layouts to match individual workflows for streaming, recording, gaming, podcasting, or content production.
Price and Availability
Credit: Audio-Technica
Overall, along with these helpful features, this update aims to further streamline the processes for live streamers, gamers, and other modern content creators.
If you're interested in this for your projects, you can find more info on the Audio-Technica 20 Series Control Application, currently available on the Elgato Marketplace here.
- Tamron Launches TAMRON-LINK: Wireless Smartphone Control for Your Lenses ›
- Edelkrone's New JibONE Is a Tiny Mini-Jib That You Can Control with an App ›
- Unlock Wireless Drone Recording With the New DJI Mic Mini ›
- Upgrade Your Streaming Control Workflows With These Elgato Stream Deck Deals ›
- Go Handheld or Clip-On With This New Elgato Wireless Microphone System | No Film School ›