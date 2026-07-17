Audio-Technica has announced a new 20 Series Control Application, set to serve as a Stream Deck plug-in that aims to provide streamlined control of compatible Audio-Technica USB microphones directly from Elgato Stream Deck devices.

A solution designed specifically for the broader mix of streamers, podcasters, gamers, audio production professionals, and the growing space of hybrid content creators, this new application should deliver fast, easy access to essential microone functions through the Stream Deck’s customizable keys, dials, and foot pedals.

Here’s what you need to know about this new plug-in application and how it could help you streamline your projects.

Audio-Technica 20 Series USB Microphone Control Application for Elgato Stream Deck Credit: Audio-Technica Designed to be compatible with a range of Audio-Technica USB microphones, this new 20 Series Control Application aims to allow a ton of helpful workflow features and improvements available, including the ability to mute and unmute microphones instantly, adjust microphone input levels, and, even control Automatic Gain Control (AGC) and Noise Reduction (NR) functions directly from the Stream Deck interface with specific USB microphone models. “The way creators produce content today continues to evolve rapidly, and users are increasingly looking for streamlined, customizable workflows that allow them to stay focused on creativity instead of managing technical settings. The 20 Series Control Application gives users immediate, intuitive access to critical microphone controls directly from the Stream Deck platform, helping creators, streamers, gamers and production professionals work more efficiently while maintaining consistent, professional-quality audio.” - Matt Markgraf, Audio-Technica Global Strategic Partnerships and Alliance Manager. The plug-in is designed for easy integration with the Elgato Stream Deck ecosystem, accessible via a simple drag-and-drop configuration that lets users assign controls to specific keys, dials, or foot pedals and further customize layouts to match individual workflows for streaming, recording, gaming, podcasting, or content production.