This is big news for Sony camera owners and video shooters: Sony has introduced a next-gen version of its popular ECM-W5 wireless microphone system that can record 32-bit float audio directly into your video files when used with supported Sony cameras.

We don’t have to spell out how helpful this can be for the right workflows; it would obviously save major time and hassle by simplifying editing and file management. The microphone system comes in a two-person wireless kit that should also be useful for most interviews, video setups, live streaming, and other content creation needs.

Let’s check out this new audio solution for your Sony filmmaking and video workflows.





The New Sony ECM-W5 Wireless Microphone System As mentioned above, this new wireless microphone system is designed primarily for Sony cameras with a compatible Multi Interface (MI) Shoe and a digital audio interface, and it works best with them. The Sony ECM-W5 is an upgrade over the previous ECM-W3 version we covered earlier, with plenty of improvements, including direct connection to your camera’s MI Shoe for cable-free digital audio recording and camera-supplied power. With compatible camera models, this system can then record 32-bit float audio directly into the video file, eliminating the need to manage and synchronize a separate audio recording.

Level Up Your Sony Video and Audio Workflows The result is a seamlessly integrated audio-and-video workflow that delivers digital audio at up to 96 kHz/24-bit or 48 kHz/32-bit float. The system also offers input gain controls with automatic adjustment to help prevent clipping and distortion, or manual controls from -12 to +12 dB—even during 32-bit float recording. The ECM-W5 is also set to provide low-latency wireless transmission at distances up to approximately 1640’ in line-of-sight conditions and is further optimized to use Bluetooth hopping technology to help better maintain stable connections and minimize dropouts, even in crowded radio environments.

Price and Availability Overall, this is a sophisticated new system worth exploring if you’re a filmmaker or small video team that already uses Sony cameras and gear and wants to streamline and level up your video and audio workflows. Available as a kit with two microphones/transmitters, a receiver, a charging case, and a USB Type-C adapter, the Sony ECM-W5 Wireless Microphone System is available to preorder now, with units expected to ship later in November. Here are the full specs and purchase options. For Sony Cameras with Digital MI Shoe

For Cameras, Computers, Mobile Devices

2 Mic/Transmitters and 1 Receiver

Up to 96 kHz / 24-Bit Audio Capture

32-Bit Float Audio in Camera Video Files

64GB Onboard Storage per Transmitter

Timecode Sync, Expandable to 4 Channels

Compatible LE Wireless Monitoring

Up to 1640' Line-of-Sight Transmission

Up to 11 Hours with Charging Case