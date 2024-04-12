As filmmakers, we tend to always be on the move. Whether you're changing locations, shooting in another part of the world, or just capturing something in an impromptu setting, we need tools that work with us.

That's why I was so excited to see the new OWC Envoy SSD products.

Let's dive in.

Three New OWC Envoy SSD Products OWC, a leader in reliable and innovative storage solutions, just announced three exciting additions to its popular Envoy family of portable SSDs. These new offerings provide photographers, videographers, and everyday users with an expanded range of storage options across various price points and performance needs. They are the Envoy SSD in 1TB and 2TB, the 4TB Envoy Pro Elektron, and a 2TB Envoy Pro Mini thumb drive. Let's go into them below.

The Envoy SSD The Envoy SSD OWC The Envoy SSD delivers a top-tier portable storage experience without breaking the bank. Think of it as a do-everything SSD that can handle fieldwork. While it may not have the full waterproofing of the Envoy Pro Elektron, its aircraft-grade aluminum housing ensures impressive durability. The Envoy SSD also boasts sustained speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s and USB-C connectivity, making it compatible with everything from computers to the latest iPhone 15 Pro for direct ProRes video recording. The Envoy SSD is available to order now and will ship next month. The 1TB version is $150, while the 2TB size is $280.

The Envoy Pro Elektron The Envoy Pro Elektron OWC For those demanding the absolute best in capacity, performance, and protection, the Envoy Pro Elektron delivers. This drive boasts an IP67 rating, making it crushproof, dustproof, and waterproof. While slightly larger than the standard Envoy, it packs a serious punch with read/write speeds up to 1,011 MB/s for lightning-fast transfers. The 4TB Envoy Pro Elektron costs $580 and is available now.