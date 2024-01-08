If there’s one thing cinephiles can agree to love in the world, it’s a good video essay exploring the fundamental art of filmmaking. What better subject then than Damien Chazelle’s anxiety-inducing cinematic hit Whiplash?

Plenty, sure. But Chazelle's mainstream breakthrough feature is a cut above the rest for a well-crafted movie more than worthy deeper video analysis.



While Chazelle has directed much larger, far more ambitious projects since then, it’s really his first feature that put him on the map as an aspiring filmmaker that can maximize a limited budget with a strong, yet simple, story.

In this latest video essay from the masterful Jacob T. Swinney, we get a window into how Chazelle uses the extreme close-up to create style and rhythm in Whiplash—and continues implementing it throughout his filmography.

Let’s check it out and explore how you can learn from this masterclass on executing the extreme close-up in your film.

What is an Extreme Close-Up? As we’ve covered before in our full breakdown of this important shot type, an extreme close-up is an even tighter version of the close-up shot that often focuses on one single element of a subject. Sometimes, that’s an extreme close-up shot of a face, or more often, a single element of a person’s face like the mouth or eyes. More often, though, extreme close-ups are used to show inanimate subjects like an important trinket (i.e. the Ring in The Lord of the Rings) or, in these examples, a splash cymbal on our protagonist’s drum set in Whiplash. Watch Swinney's video essay below to see how the extreme close-up is meant to be shot and how it looks in the film’s finished presentation.