The sequel to the must-have cinematic sound effects library for filmmakers and creators. 400 original high-quality sounds designed to elevate your videos.

FEATURES

  • 400 original sound effects
  • professionally mastered
  • all in WAV format (1.2GB)
  • compatible with any major editing platform
  • royalty-free
  • digital download

All sounds come in WAV format and are compatible with any major editing platform, including Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut X, DaVinci Resolve and more.

INCLUDES

  • Hits (100)
  • Risers (49)
  • Whooshes (31)
  • Braaams (61)
  • Wind (10)
  • Bass Drops (21)
  • Tension (15)
  • Drones (33)
  • Dark Atmospherics (44)
  • Light Atmospherics (36)
