Get a Free Copy of Film Crux's SINGULARITY 2 Sound Effects For a Limited Time
You've got a few days to cash in and bolster your library.
Feb 23, 2024
Our friends at Film Crux are back with a deal I had to pass along to you.
The sequel to the must-have cinematic sound effects library for filmmakers and creators. 400 original high-quality sounds designed to elevate your videos.
Just use code FREESFX at checkout.
SINGULARITY 2 | Cinematic Sound Effectswww.youtube.com
FEATURES
- 400 original sound effects
- professionally mastered
- all in WAV format (1.2GB)
- compatible with any major editing platform
- royalty-free
- digital download
All sounds come in WAV format and are compatible with any major editing platform, including Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut X, DaVinci Resolve and more.
No refunds on digital products.
INCLUDES
- Hits (100)
- Risers (49)
- Whooshes (31)
- Braaams (61)
- Wind (10)
- Bass Drops (21)
- Tension (15)
- Drones (33)
- Dark Atmospherics (44)
- Light Atmospherics (36)
If you want to snag this pack, CLICK HERE before it's gone.
