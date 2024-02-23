Our friends at Film Crux are back with a deal I had to pass along to you.

The sequel to the must-have cinematic sound effects library for filmmakers and creators. 400 original high-quality sounds designed to elevate your videos.

Just use code FREESFX at checkout.

SINGULARITY 2 | Cinematic Sound Effects www.youtube.com

FEATURES

400 original sound effects

professionally mastered

all in WAV format (1.2GB)

compatible with any major editing platform

royalty-free

digital download

All sounds come in WAV format and are compatible with any major editing platform, including Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut X, DaVinci Resolve and more.

No refunds on digital products.

INCLUDES

Hits (100)

Risers (49)

Whooshes (31)

Braaams (61)

Wind (10)

Bass Drops (21)

Tension (15)

Drones (33)

Dark Atmospherics (44)

Light Atmospherics (36)