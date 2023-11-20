The holiday season is here. While the industry is starting to slow down to enjoy a much-needed rest from the wild year we've had, we have our eyes on some of the latest tech and gear that we might be interested in using on our projects next year.

The holiday season is the best time to ask for those filmmaking-related gifts, and B&H wants to help you put together an easy list that you can send to friends and family members when they ask you what you want this year.

Why Should You Create a Wish List with B&H? 'Last Christmas' Credit: Universal Pictures Wish lists are essential to the holiday season for several reasons. Not only can you put all the gifts that. you really want (and probably need) this year in one easy to find place, but it makes shopping for you so much easier. By giving your friends and family your B&H wish list, you can show them what you need as a filmmaker for the upcoming year without waiting for their time and energy.

A wish list is also a great idea because it helps gift givers avoid buying you duplicates of items that you might have accidentally told everybody that you've wanted.

With B&H, all the tech and gear you need are in one place and can be compiled into the ultimate wish lists. You can divide the gifts up into budget-friendly wish lists a wish list that is more expensive but would last you years. At the end of the holiday season, you can always reference your wish list when you are ready to buy a specific item that you had your eye on late one night while scrolling through the depth of B&H's massive catalog.



How to Create Your Wish List 'The Holiday' Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing B&H's wish lists are easy to create and share with family and friends. Here is how you can create a wish list on B&H:

Login or create a B&H account Create and name your "Wish List" and make it public Add one or more products to the wish list Go to your account to find your wish list Click on your wish list and customize it to fit your desires In the settings, you can choose to make the list public or private. However, we recommend that you keep your wish list public so you can easily share it by sending the link to friends and family or sharing it on your social media accounts.



Check Out Our Wish Lists

Medium Format Cinematography On A Budget Rigging out the GFX 100 II has been my new obsession. Timur Civan For the longest time, I've been obsessed with my OG BMPCC and the Blackmagic Micro Cinema Camera. Both have the same Super16 sensor, which at the time of its release, was an incredible piece of kit. Even now, I still use those cameras to shoot live theater. But with Fujifilm's foray into the medium format world, I have a new obsession—medium format cinematography. And the new Fujifilm GFX 100 II ticks all the boxes for me. Here's my B&H wish list featuring the GFX 100 II. It has all the gear I need to make it ready to shoot my next production in BRAW. But I added one thing that makes this setup worth it, at least for me. The Kipon 0.8x Focal Reducer. This will allow me to use the Mamiya 645 medium format lenses and the focal reduction will make sure I get as much of that image circle as I possibly can. -- Yaro, Tech Editor

Hosting Movie Nights With an At Home Theater 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' Credit: Warner Bros. I might not be the most tech-savvy person, but there are quite a few things on my B&H wish list. My goal is to create an immersive at-home theater to host movie nights with friends or watch your short films on the biggest screen possible. There is nothing better than home entertainment during those long winter nights.

-- Alyssa, Editor

The On-the-Run Videographer's Kit 'Nope' Credit: Universal Pictures Most of my career in film and video has been working as a one-man band. It's not for everyone, but if you like to move fast and make creative decisions on the fly, I'd highly recommend it. However, it does come with a lot of limitations and stress. But, your best defense against on-the-run videography stress is having the right gear. That's why, for my B&H wishlist, I focused on helpful tools and cameras that will make your one-man-band videographer's life easier. There are tons of great cameras for this type of videography out there now too, including the Nikon Zf and the Fujifilm X-H2S. Plus, with helpful audio gear from Sennheiser and Zoom, in addition to the right post-production tools, the on-the-run videography life doesn't have to be too hard. -- Jourdan, Tech Writer

