Announced as the flagship camera for a new generation of intermediate-level cameras, the Nikon Z5II is set to occupy a unique place within the company’s full-frame, FX-format mirrorless lineup—as well as within the greater camera marketplace overall.

Designed to be an easy-entry option for video professionals a step above beginner, the Nikon Z5II is set to feature full-frame image quality, fast and intelligent autofocus, excellent low-light performance, and some helpful one-touch film-inspired color presents to go along with one of the brightest viewfinders on the market.

For video specifically, the Nikon Z5II is going to be able to capture detailed 4K UHD video at 30 fps with no crop, as well as feature the ability to shoot in 4K at full-frame and with more wide-angle freedom. The camera will be able to record 12-bit N-RAW, 10-bit H.265, and 8-bit H.264 and will further boast some helpful features and specs for video and content creation.

The Nikon Z5II is Here Set to use the same high-power EXPEED 7 image processing engine as Nikon’s higher caliber professional models like the Z8 and Z9, this new Z5II will feature some high-quality performance and fast AF with subject detection powered by deep learning (AI) technology. “The benefits of the Z5II go far beyond its attainable price and small size, offering users the benefits of our most advanced EXPEED 7 processing engine, a proven full-frame sensor along with unexpected pro-level features and performance. This is the camera many people have been waiting for in order to make the move to mirrorless, since nothing comes close to matching the value of features and performance in its class.” — Fumiko Kawabata, Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Planning, Nikon Inc. The Z5II’s highly accurate, high-speed focus in particular should be a massive leap from its predecessor as shooters will be able to lock in at approximately one-third the time. On top of the AF, the Z5II will now feature a highly sensitive back-illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor for beautiful rendering of textures and details even in the dimmest of shooting situations with minimal noise. The Z5II further also aims to fuel any content creator’s drive with a dedicated Picture Control button and innovative tools like Imaging Recipes and Flexible Color Picture Controls, all of which should help shooters create a truly distinctive look with unparalleled creative control of colors. CREDIT: Nikon

An Intermedia-Level Video Camera While the extremely fast AF and fun picture profiles might be the biggest selling points for most creators, if we look just at the video specs and features, we do find a quite capable camera that should be a solid option for this specific level of video professionals. The Z5II will be able to capture vivid and detailed 4K/30 UHD video with no crop. This will give hybrid creatives the ability to shoot in 4K at full-frame, with more wide-angle freedom, or ramp up for higher frame rates, which the camera can also capture up to 4K/60 with a 1.5x crop. The Z5II will also feature flexible in-camera video recording options with 12-bit N-RAW, 10-bit H.265, and 8-bit H.264, and it will be the first camera in Nikon’s line to be able to record N-RAW to an SD card. N-Log tone modes will offer more flexibility for color grading too, as Z5II users will have access to free RED LUTs, which should give shooters the ability to enjoy more cinematic looks. CREDIT: Nikon