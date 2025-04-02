The AI revolution continues to evolve. As we’ve seen with updates to popular AI models like Runway and Sora, AI video generation is continuing to get smarter, faster, and more usable for everyday creators.

However, most of these innovations have been done by companies and think-tanks solely focused on AI. Artlist, a company known for its royalty-free music and other digital assets, has just announced that it is rolling out its own AI video generator.

Designed for a video creator’s workflow, Artlist’s AI video generator will allow users to generate an image and then animate it into a high-quality video using the team’s curated models and specially designed styles. Images and videos generated by this feature will be covered by the Arlist license, which will allow creators to use them in their commercial projects.

Let’s look at this new AI video generator and explore what it is set to bring to the table.

Artlist AI Video Generator CREDIT: Artlist Set to be available to Artlist Max plan subscribers, which also includes everything in the Artlist catalog, this new AI video generator tool will also be available through a new AI Suite plan that will also come with Artlist’s AI voiceover generator . “This is a major step forward in our mission to provide brands and creators with everything they need, built to answer their creative needs. As a video creator myself, I know how important it is to have all your tools in one place, without the hassle of switching between platforms. With our new AI video generator, we’re giving creators the ability to generate high-quality content effortlessly, with seamless integration into Artlist’s full catalog of creative assets, all under the same subscription and license.” — Ira Belsky, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Artlist. Here are some key highlights about this new AI video generator: Carefully curated models to produce specific visual styles that are best suited to video creation.

Constant updates with new models when they’re available and meet rigorous quality standards.

Simple licensing clearing generated content for commercial use.

High-quality outputs in HD resolution.

Tailored user experience aligned with the language, style, and workflow of video creators.

All-in-one integration with Artlist’s catalog of creative assets and tools.