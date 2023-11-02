Whew! That was a close one. We almost went a full week without another new AI-powered video editing tool or software was announced. We were starting to think that this whole AI trend was dying off.

Sarcasm aside, we’re of course excited to share any news of new and improved tools or features which are aimed at making the lives of filmmakers and video editors easier. And that’s exactly what is promised by Filmora 13.

Announced as Wondershare’s new flagship video editing software, Filmora 13 is jam-packed full of AI-powered tools, dynamic effects and an impressive array of creative assets.

Let’s take a look at this new editing software and explore how it might be another solid option to consider alongside industry mainstays like Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, and DaVinci Resolve.

Wondershare Filmora 13 Let’s start with the most basic information about Filmora 13. This new editing software is a subscription based program which is free to download and trial. It is available for Windows PC, MacOS, Android, iPhone, iPad, and Tablets. While it is indeed a fully-equipped video editing suite, its focus (and marketing) does seem to center on its AI capabilities. Designed to expand your creativity, Filmora 13 also appears to be an easy-to-use, template-based editing software most likely developed for online and digital content creators. Its layout and functionality should lend itself well to tablet-based editing for quick workflows which should take creators quickly through the process of ideation, template-selection, AI-powered tools, and a fast export and upload.

AI-Powered Tools As mentioned above, the chief calling card of this new editing software really is its AI-powered tools and features. And, trust us, there’s a lot of AI at work here in this video editing suite. Let’s take a look at some of the most notable AI-powered features: AI Copilot Editing: intelligent editing suggestions based on the video content.

AI Text-Based Editing: Transform videos into text by allowing users to edit them like a document.

AI Vocal Remover: Total control to isolate vocals or remove unwanted elements from audio tracks.

AI Music Generator: Instantly create copyright-free music that complements users’ videos.

AI Thumbnail Creator: Capture audience attention with optimized, click-worthy thumbnails.

AI Text-to-Video: Write a prompt, and Filmora will bring the idea to life.

AI Copywriting: Assist you in crafting compelling video descriptions, titles, and captions. The AI generates catchy and relevant copy that helps you to attract a larger audience and improve your video’s visibility.

AI Smart Cutout: Allow you to separate people or objects from backgrounds with ease so you can mix and match footage seamlessly. Out of all the AI tools, probably the copilot editing and music generator features standout the most. You’ve probably seen versions of text-based editing and vocal remover in other apps like Premiere Pro and Resolve, however Filmora 13 does offer a nice marriage of all of these AI tools together in one system. Filmora 13 also offers plenty of creative assets too to help with your edit, but to access them you’ll need to work through an AI credit system.