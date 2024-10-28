What does it take to go from indie filmmaking on a shoestring budget to working with legends like Sam Raimi? Andrew Kightlinger’s journey from Madagascar to Hollywood shows how personal experiences shape a filmmaker’s voice. Filmmakers Adam Schindler and Brian Netto share how they moved from microbudget horror films to collaborating with one of the industry’s icons.

This episode explores the highs and lows of filmmaking, from preparation and improvisation to building trust on set.

Andrew Kightlinger grew up surrounded by the vibrant landscapes of Madagascar, which ignited his passion for filmmaking. Now directing in Hollywood, his films, like Lost on a Mountain in Maine, showcase his ability to merge personal experiences with visually captivating storytelling. Lost on a Mountain in Maine releases on November 1.

Adam Schindler and Brian Netto began their filmmaking journey with microbudget horror, mastering the craft of tension and suspense. Their latest film, Don’t Move, produced by Sam Raimi, is set to release on October 25, 2024 on Netflix, proving that powerful stories don’t require massive budgets

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Jason Hellerman and GG Hawkins speak with Andrew Kightlinger, Adam Schindler, and Brian Netto to discuss: Andrew Kightlinger’s journey from Madagascar to Hollywood

How his upbringing influenced Lost on a Mountain in Maine

The need for preparation and improvisation with tight budgets

Schindler and Netto’s move from micro budget films to working with Sam Raimi on Don’t Move

Creating real-time horror with minimal voiceover and non-linear techniques

The role of trust and collaboration in elevating a project

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: