This is a sponsored podcast in partnership with Greenlight Coverage.





Most filmmakers wait until after production to identify their audience and develop a distribution strategy. In this sponsored episode of the No Film School Podcast, GG Hawkins speaks with Greenlight Coverage founder Jack Zhang and Level 33 Entertainment Vice President Andreas Olavarria about evaluating a screenplay’s commercial potential before production begins.

They explain how AI-assisted script coverage can support—not replace—human decision-making, what distributors look for when assessing independent films, and how the Greenlight List gives screenwriters a path toward $100,000 in equity financing and guaranteed distribution.

In this episode, we discuss: Why filmmakers should consider their target audience, key art, trailer, genre, and distribution strategy while developing the screenplay

How Greenlight Coverage uses data science and AI-assisted analysis to evaluate screenplays

How Jack developed the platform using data from thousands of films and hundreds of millions of audience data points

Why AI script coverage should function as an initial evaluation tool rather than a replacement for human readers

How the Greenlight List combines an algorithmic first pass with evaluation by experienced industry professionals

What separates a well-written screenplay from a commercially viable independent film

Why contained concepts can be more practical for independent filmmakers and investors

How originality, plot construction, character development, theme, and audience positioning affect a project’s score

Why low-budget horror still requires a specific audience and marketing strategy

The built-in audiences for horror, thrillers, romance, and Hallmark- or Lifetime-style films

How theatrical, TVOD, SVOD, and AVOD distribution windows affect independent film development

Why filmmakers may need to hook viewers within the first five minutes on ad-supported streaming platforms

How cast members, executive producers, and creators with established audiences can strengthen a film’s marketability

How the Greenlight List offers its grand prize winner $100,000 in equity financing and guaranteed distribution through Level 33 Entertainment

Why writers should use submission deadlines as concrete milestones for completing their screenplays

Guests: Jack Zhang

Andreas Olavarria





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