Fujifilm to Host Second Annual ‘Create With Us’ Event for Fuji Shooters and Visual Artists
For those living in or near Austin, TX, Fujifilm is hosting a free event to give back to film and photo communities.
It’s no LA or NYC, but as a local of Austin, TX it's always cool to be reminded that we’re not completely in the middle of nowhere—creatively speaking that is. Fujifilm has announced that they are hosting a one-day ‘Create With Us’ event for those in, or nearby, Austin this weekend which should be worth checking out for any nearby Fuji shooters.
The event is free and set up to be a hands-on event for all those who work in photography, cinematography, or the visual arts and will feature a curated, dynamic public exhibition that showcases the power of image and video making from an emerging generation of image makers and content creators. The event is this Saturday—Sept. 28—with more details below.
Fujifilm Create With Us Event
Fujifilm
Offering a variety of opportunities for creators to gain educational experience through workshops and demos, hands-on time with Fujifilm digital camera and lens gear (including local photo walks led by professional photographers), and creative, hands-on experience in photo and video bays.
The event will also feature a broadcast studio setup that demonstrates how Fujifilm camera and lens equipment is used in various broadcast scenarios. In these scenarios, participants will have the opportunity to try cameras and lenses from the FUJIFILM X Series and GFX System product lines, as well as the FUJINON series of cinema and broadcast lenses.
The Create With Us event will be open from 1:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. CST on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Distribution Hall, 1500 East 4th Street, Austin, TX. The event is free and open to the public (occupancy limits may apply).
Advance registration is strongly recommended to save time at entry with more details available here.
