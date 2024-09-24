It’s no LA or NYC, but as a local of Austin, TX it's always cool to be reminded that we’re not completely in the middle of nowhere—creatively speaking that is. Fujifilm has announced that they are hosting a one-day ‘Create With Us’ event for those in, or nearby, Austin this weekend which should be worth checking out for any nearby Fuji shooters.

The event is free and set up to be a hands-on event for all those who work in photography, cinematography, or the visual arts and will feature a curated, dynamic public exhibition that showcases the power of image and video making from an emerging generation of image makers and content creators. The event is this Saturday—Sept. 28—with more details below.