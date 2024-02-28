Fresh off the heels of their X Summit 2024 event in Tokyo, Japan, Fujifilm has unveiled a host of firmware updates coming to their fleet of X-series cameras. And, the most exciting part is that these updates will be centered on video improvements and added functionality for these X-series cameras.

So, if you’re an owner of (or interested party to) any Fujifilm X-H2, X-H2S, X-T5, and X-S20 cameras then you should expect some of these significant video-centric improvements in the next few months.

Here’s everything new coming to Fujifilm X-series cameras.

Fujifilm Video-Centered Firmware Updates While the big news from Fujifilm’s X Summit event in Tokyo might have been the announcement of their new Fujifilm X100VI camera (which we covered in more detail here), there were plenty of other announcements for those working in film and video production. Looking specifically at the firmware updates that Fujifilm, here are the improvements coming here in the spring of 2024: The red frame indicator during recording will be added to the X-H2 and the X-H2S. (This functionality is already present in the X-T5 and the X-S20.)

Touch-tracking subject autofocus is to be added to the four cameras (X-H2, X-H2S, X-T5, and X-S20).

Autofocus performance will be improved with an algorithm enhancement. Subject detection when using the electronic shutter will improve in the four cameras, and improved tracking performance will benefit the X-H2S, X-T5, and X-S20. Fujifilm also announced some more improvements set to come later in the summer as well, including: Reala Ace film simulation for the X-H2, X-H2S, X-T5, and X-S20, celebrating Fujifilm’s film simulations 20th anniversary.

Frame.io camera to the cloud without needing the FT-XH file transmitter grip, for the X-H2S and X-H2.

Fujifilm XApp 2.0 Update Fujifilm also unveiled that the release of their XApp 2.0 is set to drop here in February, which will feature an updated activity page as well as other new improvements and capabilities. In particular, the new XApp should be able to allow users to view all images captured by specified camera lenses as well as options to select pictures with specific film simulation modes. There will also be a new shutter count and battery status along with a whole new equipment page too. Fujifilm also shared plans for a new kit lens with a new Fujifilm XF16-50mm F2.8-4.8 lens on the horizon.