With the rising popularity of the Fujifilm X100VI , and the recently announced interchangeable lens version of the camera— the Fujifilm X-T50 , interest in Fujifilm cameras and their iconic film simulation modes is at an all-time high.

So, if you’re someone looking to get a Fujifilm camera for the first time, or just curious about what these film simulation modes are and how they work, Fujifilm has released a dedicated webpage that explains the different film modes and even gives you slidable examples of how they look.

Check it out below.

Fujifilm Film Modes As mentioned above, the Fujifilm X100VI is proving to be one of this year’s most popular cameras. A big reason for the camera's popularity is Fujifilm’s inclusion of these different film simulation modes for both photography and videography. The Fujifilm X-T50 takes things a step further by even adding a Film Simulation mode dial to the camera, so shooters can quickly flip between different modes when taking their photos and recording their videos. But what are these different modes and looks? Introduced back in 2004, these Film Simulation modes harness 70 years of industry knowledge dating back to the 1930s when Fujifilm was first founded. Fujifilm breaks down their looks into two different types: all-around types and individualistic types. You can check out both on the Fujifilm website here . Fujifilm Film Simulation Mode Types Fujfilm

Adding Film Simulation Effects On top of the Film Simulation modes, you can also check out the different effects which include a Grain Effect, a Color Chrome Effect, and a Color Chrome FX Blue effect. The Fujifilm webpage has images with sliders where you can view each image as it was shot versus how it looks with the effect strongly applied. fujifilm-x.b-cdn.net