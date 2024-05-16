Perhaps one of the surprise biggest stories in the camera world this year has to be the breakout success of the classically inspired Fujifilm X100VI . We’ve seen counterfeiters and crashed websites due to the X100VI’s huge popularity . Fujifilm, not being dummies, has made the smart decision to double down on the X100VI’s success by developing a new camera that is basically an X100VI with interchangeable lenses.

Let’s take a look at the new Fujifilm X-T50 and how Fujifilm has really pulled out all the stops for their latest X Series mirrorless to make it a very filmmaker-friendly camera with a dedicated Film Simulation mode dial as well as AI-based subject detection autofocus.

Introducing the Fujifilm X-T50 Developed by Fujifilm to pair its flagship DNA with some new and improved film simulation access, the Fujifilm X-T50 does look to be a very promising new camera for filmmakers and content creators alike. Featuring many of the same features offered by the X100VI, the X-T50 includes the same 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor and X-Processor 5 combination under the hood. However, as an X Series camera, the X-T50 is able to use interchangeable lenses of course. The X-T50 is still quite lightweight and compact though and features plenty of streamlined design perks making it travel-friendly and ready to deliver photos and videos with the full realm of Fujifilm’s famous film simulation modes at your fingertips. The Fujifilm X-T50 will be able to record video at up to 6.2K at 30fps and will feature an extensive 13+ stops of dynamic range on F-Log2, which should be perfect for color grading. The X-T50 will also include new AI-based Tracking Auto-Focus functionality that will be available for high-quality video recording as well.

A Dedicated Film Simulation Mode Dial For the first time in an X Series camera, Fujifilm has shared that the new X-T50 will feature a dedicated Film Simulation mode dial which will unlock easy and instant access to the company’s famous film replications, including the band's latest with REALA ACE. The dial is a cool design inclusion that should make rotating between the different film sim modes a breeze and is optimized for users who just want to quickly adjust the style of their images or videos instantly instead of navigating through the menus. Fujifilm also shares that the dial provides access to the different film style options as well as features a few custom notches that users can assign based on their preferences.

Price and Availability Honestly, we’re excited to see this new Fujifilm X-T50 camera come out from Fujifilm and curious to see how popular it proves to be as a more filmmaker-friendly version of the X100VI. The X-T50 is available to pre-order now and is expected to ship starting in mid-June 2024. Here are the full specs and purchase options: 40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Sensor

X-Processor 5 Image Processor

Dedicated Film Simulation Dial

Native ISO: 125-12800 Extended: 64-51200

4K 60p, 6.2K 30p 4:2:2 10-Bit Video

Compatible with X-Series Lenses

7-Stop In-Body Image Stabilization

Frame.io Camera to Cloud Integration

AI-Assisted AF Subject Detection

20 Film Simulation Modes