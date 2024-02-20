As we teased the other week when some of the first pics and specs were leaked, we’ve been excitedly awaiting the official announcement of the Fujifilm X100VI. Promised to be the best iteration of the brand’s ever-popular and stunningly compact X100 camera body type, the new X100VI just might become one of the best-selling cameras Fujifilm has ever released.

Featuring a 40MP sensor, 6.2K video recording, improved AF plus, for the first time in an X100 body, and in-body image stabilization (IBIS), the Fujifilm X100VI should provide all of the high-performance imaging combined with a cool melding of retro aesthetics that hybrid shooters want.

Let’s take a look at the new Fujifilm X100VI and explore if it might be right for you.

Introducing the Fujifilm X100VI So much of what makes the Fujifilm X100VI appealing (to, if we’re being honest, hipsters who like this kind of stuff) is the camera’s retro styling and ergonomics. The Fujifilm X100 camera body type just feels classic and cool, and the X100VI is no different. In its fifth iteration, the X100VI mirrorless camera features all of the timeless, compact, and touch-friendly body features, with the speed, power, and pixel count that you’ll find with its flagship APS-C sensor and processor combo. You’ll find all of the same great film simulation modes too as the X100V1 should feature all of the best elements of Fujifilm’s cameras and their color science, making it an ideal option for shooters on the go or those looking to combine their video and photo cameras into one.

New IBIS and Better AF At its heart, the Fujifilm X100VI is powered by a back-illuminated X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor with approximately 40.2 megapixels. The sensor has an impressive pixel structure too that should allow for light to be more efficiently captured when compared to prior X100 series cameras. The camera is also the first camera in the X100 series to incorporate a 5-axis, IBIS function with up to 6 stops of stabilization. This should be helpful for the camera’s 6.2K at 30fps recording specs, another new high for the X100 series. There are also some new AF tracking controls and functions as the AF will be able to track during movie recording to help ensure high-quality content creation. As another added perk, the X100V1 also will come with an accessory-free, native camera-to-cloud integration for Adobe’s Frame.io, which will allow shooters to wireless connect any X100VI to Frame.io and automatically upload videos and photos for a cloud-based post production workflow. Fujifilm x100vi Fujifilm

Price and Availability At a price point that fits the Fujifilm X100VI in well below a lot of its higher-than-4K mirrorless competitors, as a compact, retro camera the X100VI should prove to be quite popular either as a go-to shooter’s camera or as a small additional camera for bigger crews looking to have another option in their back pockets. The Fujifilm X100VI is expected to be available from Fujifilm dealers in early March 2024. Here are the full specs and purchase options: 40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Sensor

X-Processor 5 Image Processor

Fujinon 23mm f/2 Lens

35mm Full-Frame Equivalent

6-Stop In-Body Image Stabilization

425-Point Intelligent Hybrid AF System

Hybrid 0.66x OVF with 3.69m-Dot OLED EVF

3.0" 1.62m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity

20 Film Simulation Modes with REALA ACE