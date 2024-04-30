While the Fujifilm X100VI continues to stand out as one of the most popular cameras of the year already, Fujifilm has been making great strides over the past few years as well with several notable and high-quality cameras released that both videographers and photographers have been quite impressed with as of late.

And, as we see with all brands in the market these days, none of these cameras are ever finished projects, so it’s not surprising—and actually encouraging—to see Fujifilm announcing a host of firmware updates for several of their better-performing cameras.

Let’s take a look at new firmware updates coming to Fujifilm X100VI, X-H2, X-S20, and X-T5 cameras and how these updates, while each different, should offer improved autofocus and functionality for each.

Fujifilm X100VI Firmware Update Version 1.01 Fujifilm X100VI Firmware Update Version 1.01 www.bhphotovideo.com While we wouldn't call it a flagship camera per se, the X100VI is quickly becoming Fujifilm's most popular model. We've covered its odd fanatics on the site a bit already , but this new update—while relatively tame—should boost it even more. With firmware update version 1.01, the Fujifilm X100VI will add new XApp RAW support, as well as your regular bug issue fixes, including one for autofocus tracking. You can download the firmware update for your camera here

Fujifilm X-H2 Firmware Update Version 4.0 Fujifilm X-H2 Firmware Update Version 4.0 www.bhphotovideo.com Now, while the X100VI update was rather minor, the Fujifilm X-H2 update is perhaps the most major of the bunch. The X-H2 is set to get improved autofocus algorithms as well as some performance upgrades for all types of functions—plus RAW file transfer and even a new frame indication bumper for recording. You'll also be able to finally set a self-timer for video recording and a new wide-tracking focus mode. You can download the firmware update for your camera here

Fujifilm X-S20 Firmware Update Version 2.01 Fujifilm X-S20 Firmware Update Version 2.01 www.bhphotovideo.com The Fujifilm X-S20 is also getting a major firmware update that should repeat a lot of the same update info from the X-H2 update, including improved autofocus algorithms and the rest of the RAW file transfer and new functions and modes. You can download the firmware update for your camera here