What the heck is going on? First, we hear that scammers are creating fake labels for the Fujifilm X100VI and trying to sell bootlegs online, now we hear that Fujifilm’s online store has reportedly almost crashed due to demand for the X100VI being so high.

Luckily, for those interested, it sounds like B&H is up and has its stock request working still. However, Fujifilm seems to have manufactured a craze here. The limited release is causing a huge demand for a camera—which is exciting—but a bit perplexing to see such fury over.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the Fujifilm X100VI and its repercussions already being felt across the film and video marketplace.

Fujifilm Store Crashes Set to release a small number of Fujifilm X100VI models today, Fujifilm’s online storefront almost crashed earlier today under the huge surge of traffic trying to get in an order of the limited supply. It looks like both the Fujifilm main site and the X100VI product page are back online, but the option to purchase one of these limited cameras has passed. According to reporting done by PetaPixel, the site didn’t crash per se but was certainly stuck and unable to load. Regardless of the technical web page terms for what was happening though, the story here is simply that demand for the Fujifilm X100VI is perhaps unlike anything we’ve seen in quite a while. But what makes the Fujifilm X100VI so special? Let’s look at the specs and details below.

The Fujifilm X100VI’s Popularity It is fair to say though that the Fujifilm X100VI seems like a very capable, and very cool, camera. With retro styling and featuring the ergonomics of the rangefinder-inspired X100-series, this follow-up to the previous X100V model looks to be the new flagship APS-C sensor-and-processor combo for Fujifilm. Capable of recording internally at up to 6.2K at 30p in 10-bit color, along with a 4K HQ mode which oversamples 6.2K footage for superior 4K output, the X100VI will certainly be a pretty awesome video camera too. Especially when you consider its initial well below $2,000 price point.

Price and Availability It’s also fair to say that while quite awesome, the Fujifilm X100VI is just another very solid 4K+ capable mirrorless video camera on a crowded market that shouldn’t be anything more than a popular camera for those who love Fuji colors and the brand itself. It might also be fair to mention that Fujifilm was only set to sell 1,934 units worldwide on this opening release, and only 300 of those appear to have been allotted for the United States. So, again, this whole craze might be a bit manufactured. Regardless, the X100VI is still very much a camera we’re excited about and likely to be one of the bigger breakthrough cameras for 2024. Here are the full specs and an easily accessible purchase link for those looking to get notified the moment it's available for purchase. 40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Sensor

X-Processor 5 Image Processor

Fujinon 23mm f/2 Lens

35mm Full-Frame Equivalent

6-Stop In-Body Image Stabilization

425-Point Intelligent Hybrid AF System

Hybrid 0.66x OVF with 3.69m-Dot OLED EVF

3.0" 1.62m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity

20 Film Simulation Modes with REALA ACE