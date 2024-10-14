For those who have followed the viral sensation that is the Fujifilm X100VI, you’d think Fujifilm could rest on its laurels and let interested content creators fight over second-hand (or sometimes bootleg) models of the company's viral point-and-shoot.

However, in an effort perhaps to keep the good vibes going, Fujifilm has announced another new camera with the Fujifilm X-M5, the first X-M camera by the brand in more than a decade. Featuring the same 26.1 MP X-Trans 4 CMOS sensor as the X100V, this X-M5 is set to excel in both video and audio making it a sneaky option as one of the lightest, and most affordable, options for video pros.

Let’s take a look at this new Fujifilm X-M5, its powerful, APS-C X-Trans 4 CMOS sensor, retro-design, improved audio recording, and open-gate, 6.2K video recording at up to 29.97 fps.

Introducing the Fujifilm X-M5 Announced today and promising out-of-the-box usability and an appeal to the emerging content creator community, this new X series camera is incredibly lightweight and surprisingly, perhaps, powerful for what you’re getting in such a small and affordable frame. “X-M5 is a tool for the ‘camera curious’. Its intuitive video functions, Film Simulation Mode Dial, and vari-angle touchscreen LCD comprise a great setup for anyone new to photography or video creation, or even for a seasoned creator who needs a lightweight kit to create on the move.” — Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. This new Fujifilm X-M5 features an APS-C X-Trans 4 CMOS sensor that is 16 times the size of an average smartphone sensor, obviously making it an interchangeable lens improvement for smartphone photographers, with its audio and video features it should be primed for run-and-gun video production.

Optimized Audio and 6K Video So, for the audio side, the new X-M5 features three built-in microphones and four sound capture models including Surround, Front Priority, Back Priority, and Front & Back Priority, which should make it quite usable for all types of different video situations. The camera also features a 3.5mm microphone socket to further allow control of your soundscapes, along with new in-camera algorithms to enable both enhancement and environmental noise reduction. The Fujifilm X-M5 will also deliver open-gate, 6.2K video at up to 29.97 fps which will be able to deploy every pixel on the 3:2 native aspect ratio sensor toward high-quality video. The camera will combine this elevated image quality with several self-tape-oriented features, most of which are easily accessible in the camera's Vlog mode.

Price and Availability The new Fujifilm X-M5 will be available in silver starting in November 2024 and in black in April 2025. Here are the full specs and purchase options: 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans 4 CMOS Sensor

Latest AI-Assisted Processing Algorithms

6.2K/29.97 fps Video, 10-bit Internal

425-Point AF, AI-Based Subject Detection

Up to 30 fps JPEG Shooting w/ 1.25x Crop

20 Film Simulation Recipes

Creator-Friendly Video Modes

3.0" 1.04m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

SD/SDHC/SDXC Card Slot

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Wireless Connections