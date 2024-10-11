While the middle of October isn’t usually the busiest time for new camera announcements, we do have a few noteworthy releases on the horizon from the likes of Fujifilm and Panasonic that are building enough buzz for other companies like Blackmagic Design to proactively prepare for them to hit the market.

Or, at least in the case of the upcoming Panasonic LUMIX SD5 , hit the European market. Still, for those interested in these cameras and using Blackmagic Video Assist, we have good news for you as this latest 3.17 Update for Video Assist is going to add Blackmagic RAW recording support for both.

Let’s take a quick look at everything new coming to Blackmagic Video Assist 3.17.