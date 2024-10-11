While the middle of October isn’t usually the busiest time for new camera announcements, we do have a few noteworthy releases on the horizon from the likes of Fujifilm and Panasonic that are building enough buzz for other companies like Blackmagic Design to proactively prepare for them to hit the market.

Or, at least in the case of the upcoming Panasonic LUMIX SD5, hit the European market. Still, for those interested in these cameras and using Blackmagic Video Assist, we have good news for you as this latest 3.17 Update for Video Assist is going to add Blackmagic RAW recording support for both.

Let’s take a quick look at everything new coming to Blackmagic Video Assist 3.17.

Blackmagic Video Assist 3.17

So, as mentioned above, this isn’t a huge update for Blackmagic Video Assist by any means. Instead, it’s really just an update to prepare Blackmagic’s portable monitor and recorder to handle these two upcoming cameras.

This update is set to add support for Blackmagic RAW recording for both the Panasonic LUMIX SD5 and the soon-to-be-officially-announced Fujifilm X-M5 and will be available for both the 5-inch and 7-inch models.

The update is also set to bring some additional new features, bug fixes, and other enhancements, as well as install Blackmagic RAW Player, Blackmagic RAW Speed Test, Blackmagic RAW SDK, and Blackmagic RAW plugins.

Here’s the full list of everything new coming to Blackmagic Video Assist 3.17:

  • Blackmagic Video Assist 5 inch 12G HDR
  • Blackmagic Video Assist 7 inch 12G HDR
    • Adds Blackmagic RAW recording from Fujifilm X-M5
    • Adds Blackmagic RAW recording from Panasonic Lumix S5D
    • General performance and stability improvements.
As always, you can learn more and download this latest update from Blackmagic’s website here.

