Not all award-winning filmmakers planned for a career in film when they were younger. Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite found her love of film in her thirties, and has since directed films such as Blackfish, Our Friend, and many others. She recently directed I.S.S., a high-stakes thriller set in the International Space Station, which will be released in theaters on Jan 19.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite to discuss: Unexpectedly starting a career in filmmaking

Wanting to effect change through films

Working for free and doing whatever job she could

A very humbling experience early on in Gabriela’s career

The differences between documentary filmmaking and narrative filmmaking

Surviving the lows during production

The importance of having interests outside of filmmaking

Establishing the world and dynamic between the characters in the film I.S.S

Bringing characters to life who do not fit into a stereotype

Filmmaking - it’s not more glamorous than other jobs

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: