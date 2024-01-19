Not all award-winning filmmakers planned for a career in film when they were younger. Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite found her love of film in her thirties, and has since directed films such as Blackfish, Our Friend, and many others. She recently directed I.S.S., a high-stakes thriller set in the International Space Station, which will be released in theaters on Jan 19.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite to discuss:
- Unexpectedly starting a career in filmmaking
- Wanting to effect change through films
- Working for free and doing whatever job she could
- A very humbling experience early on in Gabriela’s career
- The differences between documentary filmmaking and narrative filmmaking
- Surviving the lows during production
- The importance of having interests outside of filmmaking
- Establishing the world and dynamic between the characters in the film I.S.S
- Bringing characters to life who do not fit into a stereotype
- Filmmaking - it’s not more glamorous than other jobs
This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.
